A woman from Lyons faces multiple charges after a domestic dispute at a trailer on Hwy. 29 Dec. 31.
Beverly Jean Fowler, 67, Collins Road, Lyons, was charged with simple assault, cruelty to children in the second degree, cruelty to children in the third degree and two counts of battery.
Deputy Joshua Epps responded to the call and reported that he heard yelling and screaming as he approached the front door where “the porch fell apart on me.” He went to the back door where he met two women screaming at each other.
“The younger woman was yelling that the older woman had hit her with a frying pan and her son with a metal pan,” wrote Epps in his report.
The victim said Fowler hit her on the side of the face with a frying pan, threw water on her and also hit her son with a metal pan she had thrown at her.
In a separate incident, Jeffery Martin Thomas, 54, Cleghorne Road, Colbert, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, public drunkenness and public indecency.
According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Thomas was “trying to fight trees and
defecating in the yard” at a Fowler Freeman Lane residence. A witness who took video of the incident said Thomas was “down in the yard on all fours with his bare butt up in the air facing towards the roadway.” He then “stumbled into the next yard and began to defecate again.”
Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office this past week include:
•A single-vehicle accident with a rollover was reported 11:53 p.m., Dec. 29 at Hwy. 72 and Spratlin Mill Road.
•A two-vehicle accident was reported on Hwy. 29 at 5:37 p.m., Dec. 31.
•A driver said he was OK after leaving the roadway and driving into the woods on Hwy. 72 at James Holcomb Road at 11:52 p.m., Dec. 29.
•The burglary of a vehicle was reported in front of Liberty Church on Hwy. 106 at 6:45 a.m., Christmas day. Two gaming systems, subwoofers and cologne were reported stolen.
•A dispute between a mother and son was reported on Christmas day at a Colbert-Danielsville Road home.
•Someone tried to break into a vehicle on Spratlin Mill Road on Christmas day.
•A runaway juvenile was reported on Williams Wilson Road.
•A woman on Ivy Street was questioned about the disappearance of her vehicle that was involved in a wreck after being pursued by the sheriff’s office. She said she did not know who took her vehicle, but she said her purse and keys were in the vehicle.
•An overdose call was reported at a Danielsville residence.
•A domestic dispute was reported at a Blacks Creek Church Road residence. A woman said she was struck three times in the face by a man. The deputy saw no redness or injuries to the woman’s face. The owner of the property said she wanted the woman removed from the property.
•A person on Helican Springs Road reported Dec. 28 that a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree in his front yard near the road way. A woman got out of the vehicle and asked if she could use the man’s phone. He said no but that he was calling 911 for her. She cussed at him and got back in her small, silver and significantly damaged car and drove away. Officer Cody Swagger said a large amount of debris was left in the yard. Swagger and other deputies checked the area and didn’t see a vehicle matching the description.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice and Deputy Devin Dorsey received a call about a suicide threat at 2:27 a.m., Dec. 29. They discovered a deceased individual at the intersection of Arnold Bottoms Road and Hill Morris Road (an abandoned road no longer open to the public.) The sheriff’s office investigative unit and coroner’s office responded to the scene.
•A man on Southwoods Drive reported that a man who lived at his residence for several months stole his crossbow and sold it to someone.
•A traffic safety check was held at Fowler Freeman Road and Johnson Bridges Dec. 29. Seventeen vehicles were stopped and no citations were issued.
•A man on Reese Lane in Hull said a woman crashed a truck onto his property Dec. 28, and he had to have the truck towed from his property. He said he has video footage of two women walking and drinking beers on his property the following day. The footage was turned over to the sheriff’s office and the two women were identified.
•A runaway juvenile was reported Dec. 30 on Hardman Road and alter found at Garnett Ward Road.
• A Madison Avenue woman in Colbert reported that her dog had been stolen.
•A runaway juvenile was reported on William Wilson Road Dec. 30.
•A fight was reported at a party Dec. 30 on Diamond Hill Colbert Road. The owner of the property had a knot on her head and said everyone had been drinking and got into a fight. She said she didn’t want to press charges. A man inside the residence had knot above his right eye and said the person who hit him had left. Another man at the residence said his pregnant girlfriend had been slapped by another woman. The woman who was slapped said she went to help her mother off the floor when the woman slapped her.
•An accident with a deer was reported Dec. 30 on Hwy. 29 at Collins Bridge Road.
•An accident with a deer was reported Dec. 30 on Griffeth Road.
•An accident with a deer was reported on Colbert-Danielsville Road Dec. 30.
•An accident with a deer was reported on Christmas day at Hwy. 72 and First Street in Colbert.
•An accident with a deer was reported Dec. 31 at 10:38 p.m. on Hwy. 98.
•A dispute between a woman and her boyfriend over dogs was reported at an Amberly Drive residence Jan. 1.
•A juvenile was transported to the Wilkes County RYDC Center after a domestic incident on Nowhere Road Jan. 1.
•Deputy Lauren Townsend was dispatched to St. Mary’s Hospital Jan. 1 in reference to a reported sexual assault.
•An overdose was reported at a Colbert residence. Deputy Epps administered one dosage of nasal Narcan, and continued CPR until EMS arrived.
•A deputy put down a dog Jan. 2 in Comer that had been hit by a train and suffered a broken back and crushed legs.
•A compressor was reported stolen from a Hwy. 98 trailer.
•Shoplifting was reported at the Dollar General in Danielsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.