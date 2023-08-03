A Danielsville woman was arrested twice in the same week.
Lucy Cassandra Hand, 33, New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, was arrested around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
According to the incident report, Hand was involved in a domestic dispute with her child’s father. The brother of the child’s father stated his brother “butt dialed” him and he could hear Hand beating on his brother.
The child’s father stated the two were arguing over Hand’s alcohol addiction and not being able to care for their child.
Then on Friday, July 28, around 9:20 a.m., Hand was arrested and charged with simple battery.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Floyd Preston Alewine, 66, South 5th Street, Colbert, probation violation.
•Nathan Scott Axton, 54, Brittany Drive, Evans, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony.
•Macy Grace Bewley, 20, General Daniel Avenue North, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Kentavious Ileak Carter, 23, Brownwood Drive, Hull, probation violation.
•Stephen Lynn Hogan, 34, Azelias Village, Crawford, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony and theft by taking.
•Curion Dontavious Hyche, 17, Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, criminal damage to property.
•Clayton Anthony Looney, 26, Azelea Lane, Royston, was charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle reported stolen out of Danielsville.
•Brian Keith Martin, 37, Ambler Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Marcus Lemont Mathis, 35, Farm Road, Colbert, probation violation.
•Carissa Octavia Patman, 37, Stone Stewart Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Brian Alan Timberlake, 46, Friendship Road, Seneca, S.C., criminal trespass – FVA.
•Randolph Christopher Wooten, 37, Garnett Ward Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Joni Lynn Black, 43, Fowler Freeman Road, Danielsville, was taken into custody on warrants out of Banks County after she reported receiving minor dog bites to the hand from a dog that belonged to a neighbor.
•Darrell J. Brice, 68, Homestead Road, Hartwell, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and possession of marijuana after his vehicle was located at the car wash at the closed Paoli Junction at 3:20 a.m.
•Byron Chase Conway, 40, Marshall Store Road, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Terry Montrell Davis, 30, Hwy. 29 North, Lot J15, Athens, was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked during a traffic stop on SR 106 at Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville.
•Levi Tucker Haney, 18, Colbert Grove Church Road, Colbert, probation violation.
•Walter Lee Lawson, 31, Old Atlanta Station, Atlanta, was charged with criminal trespass – FVA and simple assault – FVA for throwing a dresser drawer towards his wife in placing her in reasonable apprehension of receiving a violent injury and intentionally damaging property by throwing the dresser drawing causing damage to it during a domestic dispute.
•Howard Thomas Threlkeld Jr., 62, Pistol Creek Road, Tignall, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children and two counts of reckless conduct.
•Hexamany Vergara Gomez, 28, Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, two counts of failure to appear.
