A Bostwick woman was charged last week after a missing teen was found in Madison County.
Judy Danielle Hornsby, 38, Bostwick, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 17, and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a disorderly house.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Shubert reported Hornsby was arrested when deputies responded to a camper on Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, looking for a 15-year-old female juvenile reported missing out of Hall County.
Shubert said officers had responded to this location several times in recent months for runaway/missing juveniles and a rape incident. Hornsby denied the missing 15-year-old was at this location, but the 15-year-old was found hiding under a folding couch/bed in the camper.
In a separate incident, Donta Tyrone Holder, Leon Ellis Road, Hull, was charged Aug. 16 with reckless driving. MCSO Chief Deputy Jeffrey Vaughn stopped Holder on Neese-Commerce Road after he passed several vehicles in a curve on a double yellow line and traveled at a high rate of speed before stopping.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Brandon Jeremy Gober Vinson, 18, Sanford Road, Hull, interference with custody.
•Shelby Elaine Cox, 43, Reed Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Randal Lee Daniel, 37, Sandy Springs Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Devonta Antwon Davis, 29, P.O. Box 6104, Elberton, sentenced.
•Alexis Monique Hall, 30, Gunnell Road, Comer, probation violations and theft by shoplifting.
•Jeremy Wayne Hughes, 28, Sanford Road, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Kashawahara L. Hughes, McKinley Street, Elberton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to appear, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
•Tony Martinez, 26, Jack Sharp Road, Colbert, criminal damage to property.
•Willgwenda McIntosh, 29, Oak Street, Elberton, housed for Elbert County.
•Jeremy James Brantley, 50, Elm Street, Elberton, driving with no valid driver’s license on person, dumping, disposing, etc. of litter on public or private property, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, two counts of failure to provide assistance; report accident, following too closely, hit and run; duty of a driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, improper tag display and tires violation.
•Susan Marie Freeman, 64, A.C. Smith Road, Commerce, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and open container in a vehicle.
•Brandon Deone Harris, Madison Avenue, Colbert, hold for Barrow County.
•Melissa Dawn Pilgrim, 54, Childers Road, Colbert, DUI – drugs, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and reckless driving.
•Caleb Jordan Scarbrough, 24, Colbert Grove Church Road, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Billy Dean Vickers Jr., 61, Calhoun Drive, Athens, probation violation.
