A Comer woman was arrested last week after she allegedly threatened to kill her boyfriend with a firearm during a domestic dispute.
Laurie Jean Smith, 51, was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and terroristic threats and acts.
Two officers were dispatched to a home on Hudson Rivers Church Road regarding a heated dispute involving a firearm. Dispatchers said the female (Smith) was heard on the open 911 line stating she was going to kill the male.
A loaded revolver was found in the front seat of Smith’s Jeep. The pair admitted to arguing and she said she had probably threatened him during the argument. The report noted that there have been previous domestic incidents and physical violence at this residence.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included;
•A man ended up having to be taken by ambulance to a local hospital after deputies performed a traffic stop on his motorcycle. The incident began at the magistrate court where his family went to obtain a 10-13 order signed due to a family member’s alarming behavior. The family stated they were worried about the man’s mental status and that at one point he had guns hidden all around the house to be “ready when the FBI or any law enforcement showed up.” While speaking with the family, the reporting officer saw a blue motorcycle pull into the courthouse and the family confirmed it was their family member.
Officers made a traffic stop on the motorcycle as it left and the man was placed in handcuffs due to knowledge that he had threatened law enforcement.
Once he was placed in a patrol car he became combative and was taken to the jail and placed in restraints for his protection, then placed back into a patrol car. He beat his head into against the car causing his helmet to come off and complaining off pain. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
•A white male was reportedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from private property on River Road last week. The homeowner told the responding officer that he was working inside his home when he heard a noise outside and saw smoke coming from his Lexus SUV. When he went outside, he saw a white male with a reciprocating saw in his hand stand up and take off running toward a small red off-brand 4-wheeler and take off on it. The converter on the SUV had almost been cut in two with fluid leaking from it and the homeowner found another converter nearby with a Kia/Hyundai logo on it.
•A heroin overdose was reported in the county last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.