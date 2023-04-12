An Athens woman was arrested last week after allegedly throwing a brick through a window of a home on Isabelle’s Way in Danielsville, striking another female on the leg.
Ashley Nevaeh Favors, 21, Magnolia Street, Athens, was charged with battery.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A man reported that another man caused a scene at the Bread Basket on Hwy. 72 in Colbert. The man was reportedly upset because his biscuit had not been placed in a bag the previous day, and he kicked the front door as he exited the store. Both men agreed the damage was accidental and the man responsible for the damage agreed to pay for the damages.
•An unruly juvenile was reported at a home on Fernwood Drive, Hull. The complainant stated her daughter became combative when told to take her medication.
•A couple from West Second Avenue, Colbert, went to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, to report an incident of fraudulent activity.
•A vehicle fire was reported at a home on Timber Ridge Lane, Colbert.
•A man came to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, to turn in a CashApp debit card he found in the yard of a Lexington Road residence.
•A woman reported people were trespassing on private property on Griffeth Road, Colbert.
•Hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident were reported at Royal Foods Store, South Main Street, Danielsville.
•A possible domestic dispute was reported at a home on Horace Reed Road, Danielsville.
•A woman dropped off an iPhone at the sheriff’s office that she found on Old Kincaid Road, Colbert.
•A man on Friendship Church Road, Danielsville, reported he found an injured deer lying beside his pond. Due to two broken legs the deer was dispatched.
•Interfering with calls for emergency assistance and unruly juvenile were reported at a home on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, where a possible domestic dispute was reported.
•A vicious dog reportedly bit someone on A.C. Carey Road, Danielsville.
•Theft by taking was reported at a home on Hwy. 172, Comer, where a man reported two packages that had been delivered to his home were missing.
•A woman reported a domestic dispute with her boyfriend at a home on Fowler Freeman Lane, Danielsville.
•A 17-year-old female juvenile reported a domestic dispute at a home on Short Seagraves Road, Commerce. The complainant stated her mother was drunk and was attacking her and some other juveniles inside the home.
•A woman on Candle Stick Drive, Hull, reported an unruly runaway juvenile.
•Criminal damage to property was reported at a home on Crawford Street, Danielsville, where a man reported multiple parts had been removed and damaged on a car he was in the process of trading to another individual.
•A 16-year-old male juvenile was issued citations for driving without a valid driver’s license and obedience to traffic control devices required during a traffic stop on North Fourth Street at Hwy. 72 West, Colbert.
•A woman reported an accident involving a deer on Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce.
•A 15-year-old female juvenile reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle on Hudson River Church Road at Fitzpatrick Street, Ila.
•An accident with entrapment was reported on Hwy. 172, Comer.
•MCSO personnel held a safety check point on Cherokee Road at Della Slayton Road. Seven vehicles were check and no citations or arrests were made.
•A man on Grady Drive, Hull, reported a burglary at his residence. He stated items had been taken from a shed on his property.
•A bus belonging to a school in Athens was towed from Langford Carey Road at Hwy. 106, Danielsville, where it was blocking the roadway.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported at a Colbert School Road, Colbert, home where a domestic dispute was reported.
•A man on A.C. Carey Road, Danielsville, reported a dog attempted to bite him.
•Aggravated assault was reported during a domestic dispute at a home on Hwy. 29 South, Colbert.
•A couple on Hwy. 174, Danielsville, reported their 16-year-old female juvenile was being unruly.
•The clerk at the Golden Pantry, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, reported a male walked out of the store with two cases of beer without paying.
