A Danielsville woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man Nov. 26.
Kathy Wills-Bryant, 51, Sammy Haggard Road, was charged with aggravated assault after she reportedly stabbed a man in the left shoulder at a home on Sammy Haggard Road. The male victim stated Wills-Bryant slapped and punched him in the face and when he turned to walk away she stabbed him.
The victim was transported by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
In a separate incident, Brandon Deone Harris, 35, Madison Avenue, Colbert, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with criminal trespass by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Harris was arrested after his mother reported he was on the property and he was not supposed to be there. Harris had been barred from the residence in August 2022.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•James Foster Burnworth Jr., 45, Reece Lane, Hull, probation violation.
•Samuel Art Chandler, 25, Wesley Chapel Road, Danielsville, sentenced.
•Edgar Marcial Lopez, 37, Hwy. 29, Pine States, Athens, battery – FVA, cruelty to children and probation violation.
•Devon Edward Morrison, 29, Almond Drive, Athens, failure to appear.
•Bradley Nevin Raines, 30, Farm Road, Colbert, criminal trespass – FVA, order to incarcerate, simple battery – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•David Eugene Robinson, 54, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Gabriel Bruce Tisdale, 21, Brown Bridge Road, Commerce, hold for Gwinnett County.
•Sha’Tara Antonia Allen, 26, Sweet City Road, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Trent Lee Brock, 20, Akins Road, Statham, housed for Royston.
•Michael Deon Burden, 29, Paoli Road, Carlton, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty and theft by taking.
•Precouz Lagold Goodman, 27, Mineral Springs Road, Elberton, furnishing alcohol, drugs, weapons, contraband to inmates.
•Montell Lanard Lumpkin, 27, Nowhere Lane, Athens, failure to appear.
•Stacy Latesha Sanders. 42, Dodson Drive, Atlanta, loitering.
•Steven Ratond Slade, 49, Third Street, Lavonia, housed for Royston.
•Brandon Lee Smith, 40, Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, driving with no valid driver’s license on person, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and tires violation.
