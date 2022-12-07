Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Craig Vaughn arrested April Denise Black, 49, Roy Woods Road, Comer, Dec. 2 for disorderly conduct when she refused to comply with his lawful order to get in his patrol car to be transported to either the hospital or jail.

Deputy Vaughn was dispatched to a home on Roy Woods Road to assist Madison County EMS with Black who had been burned when something exploded in the leaves she was burning.

