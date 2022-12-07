Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Craig Vaughn arrested April Denise Black, 49, Roy Woods Road, Comer, Dec. 2 for disorderly conduct when she refused to comply with his lawful order to get in his patrol car to be transported to either the hospital or jail.
Deputy Vaughn was dispatched to a home on Roy Woods Road to assist Madison County EMS with Black who had been burned when something exploded in the leaves she was burning.
Black declined transport by EMS to the hospital but agreed for Vaughn to transport her for treatment. Vaughn stated she suddenly changed her mind and became very agitated and was yelling and cursing.
Vaughn said Black stated she would not get in the back seat of a patrol car and walked down the driveway to a neighbor’s house. The neighbor yelled very loudly telling Black to get off his property.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A tractor that was reported stolen out of Union County, North Carolina was located at a Serenity Lane locale in Danielsville.
•A Hull woman reported an accident involving a deer on Booger Hill Road Nov. 28.
•On Nov. 28 a woman reported striking a fox on Hwy. 29 North at Manley Martin Road, Danielsville.
•Sgt. Christian Sisk reported responding to an incident of aggravated assault on Nov. 28 at a home on Davids Home Church Road, Comer, where a woman reported being in a physical domestic dispute with her ex-husband.
•Deputy Craig Vaughn responded Nov. 28 to a home on Ivywood Drive, Hull, where a woman reported a domestic dispute with her husband.
•A woman suffered back and head injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 6:21 p.m., Nov. 29 on Hwy. 29 at Irvin Kirk Road in Danielsville.
•Deputy Vaughn responded to a wreck involving a deer Nov. 29 on Hwy. 174, Danielsville.
•A woman reported an accident with a deer on Paoli Road, Danielsville, on Nov. 28.
•A man on Cleghorne Road in Colbert reported Nov. 29 that someone stole his chainsaw out of the back of his truck.
•Terroristic threats and acts and simple battery was reported Nov. 29, at Stop N Shop, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a man reported he was inside the store and another man came in and started threatening to kill him by stabbing and shooting him. The complainant stated the other man pushed him up against the counter and continued threatening him. There were two witnesses to the incident and they corroborated the details the complainant gave to Deputy Epps.
•Deputy Vaughn responded to the report of a vehicle off the roadway down an embankment Nov. 30 on Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville.
•Deputy Daniel Bond responded to a home on Reggie Ingram Road, Commerce, where a woman reported harassing communications by calls and text messages from her ex-boyfriend in an attempt to get her to violate a no-contact order.
•A woman on Hwy. 72 West in Hull reported Nov. 30 that she allowed someone to drive her car, with her phone inside, and they had not returned the car. The car was located at another Madison County location but the complainant stated her phone was missing.
•Deputies Rice and Bond responded Nov. 30 to a home on Transco Road where a female reported her mother jumped out of a side-by-side vehicle and was injured during a domestic incident.
•Deputy Cody Swagger responded to a home Nov. 30 on Charlie Bolton Road in Hull where a woman reported her landlord had taken a large number of her belongings and refused to return them.
•A woman on Timberlane Drive in Danielsville reported that her daughter-in-law pushed her down and injured her arms during a domestic dispute.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey reported discharging his department-issued weapon to dispatch an injured deer Dec. 1 on Hwy. 29 South, Colbert.
•A woman reported to Deputy Dorsey Dec. 1 that someone stole her wallet that she accidentally left at Dollar General on Glenn Carrie Road in Hull.
•A man at Hughes Cabinet Co., Old Royston Road reported someone stole his 38 Special firearm out of his briefcase.
•Battery/simple battery- Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported to Cpl. Joshua Rice on Dec. 1, at a Norwood Lane, Athens, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and a woman he is romantically involved with.
•Deputy Bond responded Friday, Dec. 2, to a Roy Woods Road, Comer, residence, where a woman reported harassing communications from her ex-boyfriend.
•A possible burglary in process was reported Dec. 2 at a home on Ivywood Drive in Danielsville where the complainant reported his daughter’s boyfriend was attempting to break in through a window.
•Deputy Zellner and Sgt. Daniel Martin responded Dec. 2 to a residence on Fred McElreath Road, Danielsville, to a report of an unruly, special needs person.
•Discharge of firearms on or near a public highway, criminal attempt and burglary were reported to Deputy Vaughn on Dec. 2, at a Thomas Drive, Hull, residence, where a shooting was reported. Multiple shell casings were found off the road. No injuries were reported. Several people were interviewed about the incident, but no arrests were made.
•A suicide attempt was reported in Hull Dec. 2.
•A man reported to Deputy Epps at a home on Wesley Chapel Road, Danielsville, he had been bitten on his left leg when he was trying to nudge a dog off his front porch.
•An accident involving a deer was reported Dec. 3 on Hwy. 98 West at O’Kelly Road, Danielsville.
•Deputy Vaughn reported responding Dec. 3, to a Moriah Church Road, Colbert, residence, where a man had reportedly violated a Family Violence Order by coming onto the property.
•Battery was reported to Deputy Vaughn Dec. 3 during a soccer game at Madison County High School.
•Deputy Phillip Hunt reported Dec. 3, he responded to an unruly juvenile complaint at a Comer-Paoli Road, residence in Comer where a 9-year-old juvenile male had damaged his cellphone and was being unruly towards his mother.
•A woman called the MCSO on Dec. 3, and reported her car had possibly been stolen from her Adams-Clarke Road residence. The complainant advised her roommate called her and told her the car was missing.
•Deputy Vaughn reported he responded to a home on Reese Lane Hull, where kids had reportedly broken into a vacant house.
•Criminal trespass was reported to Deputy Austin Shubert on Sunday, Dec. 4, where a woman on Childers Road in Colbert reported she returned home to find the power supply to her camper had been cut.
•A woman on Blacks Creek Church Road reported Dec. 4 she believed her stepson had taken her bottle of prescription medication. The pill bottle was later located and the complainant stated she believed her step-son took approximately 10 pills from the bottle.
•Deputy Hunt reported he responded to a Reese Lane, Hull, residence, around 3 a.m. on Monday, to the reported of an unresponsive 1-year-old male juvenile. The child was transported by Madison County EMS for treatment of a possible overdose. EMS advised they gave the child Narcan on the way to the hospital and the child was responding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.