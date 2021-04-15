A Hull woman was charged with driving under the influence of drugs after she wrecked her car on Hwy. 106 South near Norwood Road last week.
Loretta Nicole Shields, 41, Hull, was arrested by Cpl. Zach Brooks.
Just after midnight on April 9, Brooks was dispatched to the scene of the accident with reported injuries. Power lines were down in the roadway and the vehicle was in a wooded area. EMS had already arrived and was loading Shields into the back of an ambulance. Shields told Brooks that something ran out in front of her and she swerved. Her car hit the guidelines to a utility pole causing the pole to break in half. She denied being under the influence of anything but Brooks noted her eyes were pinpoint and her speech slurred. She admitted to taking Xanax earlier in the night. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
In another incident, Tommy Lee Waldrup, Jr., 20, of Hull, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine after Sheriff Michael Moore found him passed out in his car at the Biscuit Express in Hull on the morning of April 6.
Deputy Daniel Eubanks was dispatched to the scene where he noticed a capped needle, large glass pipe with a bowl at the end and a clear bag containing suspected methamphetamine.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•An elderly man traveling west on Booger Hill Road suffered minor injuries when he fell out of his truck as he was turning north on to Hunt Road. The vehicle continued traveling and jumped a ditch on the right side of the roadway, coming to rest against a tree, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. The officer said he observed that the driver’s side door of the vehicle won’t shut. The victim said the damage was new, but a family member said they have observed the door not stay shut.
•A man on West Briarwood Drive in Nicholson reported that firearms he had ordered had been lost in the mail. The man said he has a federal firearms license and he buys and sells guns out of his home. He said that on April 6 he shipped three complete lower receivers and three complete upper receivers via UPS but that the buy, a pawn shop in Cumming, never received them. He said he also planned to report them to the ATF.
•A woman on Madison Avenue in Colbert reported that her elderly blind dog was almost attacked by a neighbor’s dogs. She said she believes that it was the same dogs that previously attacked her other dog, which she left chained up in her yard and that she has had numerous other issues with the dogs.
•Someone spray painted the words “soul damning shots lieing (sic) govt poisoning us Rev. 21:8” on the side of Hart’s Produce Stand on Hwy. 29 South last week.
•A 10-year-old boy was injured on April 11 when his go cart flipped during a race at Checkered Flag Kartway on Jones Chapel Shiloh Road. The boy was wearing helmet and other appropriate safety equipment, according to the report. He was taken to a hospital by EMS for evaluation and treatment.
