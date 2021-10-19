A 20-year-old Bowersville woman, Hailey Jade Cummings, was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 172 in Madison County shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 14.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Cummings was traveling in a 2000 Honda Accord east on Hwy. 172, negotiating a curve as she approached Vineyard Creek Church Road. Cummings crossed the centerline and approached an oncoming vehicle, a 2005 Nissan Murano driven by Jordan Dean Mansker, 29, Colbert. The two vehicles collided head-on. Mansker told the State Patrol he had no time to react before the collision. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
