A woman faces a battery charge after allegedly striking her mother.
Hannah Brielle Cockrell, 23, of Commerce, was charged with one count of simple battery family violence after she allegedly hit her mother in the head and dragged her to the ground during an argument at their home on Aderhold Rogers Road March 26.
In a separate incident, two people were arrested following a traffic stop on Moon’s Grove Church Road last week.
Aidan Dennis Alford, 17, of Danielsville, was charged with marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of alcohol under 21, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 (first offense), crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and possession of methamphetamine.
The driver, Joshua James McMickle, 22, of Colbert, was charged with DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession less than one ounce and speeding.
The arrest was made about 1 a.m. on April 3 after a deputy pulled McMickle’s Lexus over after observing the car swerving in a curve, crossing traffic lanes multiple times and going above the speed limit.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Phillippus Victor Boutier, 62, Danielsville, DUI/multiple substances, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
•Devonta Antwon Davis, 28, Elberton, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to stop for stop sign, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, giving wrong signal, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, speeding, tires, violation of window tint law, willful obstruction of law enforcement of officers by use of threats or violence and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana. (GSP)
•Thomas Jason Melton, 51, Colbert, adult restraint law seatbelt violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to dim headlights, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, reckless driving, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. (No bond.)
•Rico Cortez Adams, 44, Hartwell, driving while license suspended or revoked. (Danielsville PD)
•Ashton Robert Boutier, 24, Athens, DUI/alcohol. (Danielsville PD)
•Gilbert Santeli Gray, 37, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Daniel Mondragon-Arroyo, 18, Athens, failure to maintain lane, racing, seatbelt violation and speeding.
•Geovany Mondragon-Osorio, 34, Athens, expired or no driver’s license. (Danielsville PD)
•Frederick Demell Baker, 51, Anderson, SC, probation violation.
•Kevin Lafayette Burton, Jr., 23, Hull, battery family violence, third degree cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•David Wade Chumbler, 44, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Robbie Lee Gunter, 41, Comer, simple assault family violence.
•Cornelius Allen Hartz, 40, Duluth, probation violation.
•Dennie Shane Smith, 35, Athens, probation violation.
•Jessica Meg Wilson, 35, Hull, hold for Banks.
•Alexandra Carrasco, 27, Cooper City, Florida, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Joshua Brent Chastain, 36, Bowman, battery family violence, second-degree criminal damage to property and third degree cruelty to children.
•Kenneth Maurice Ellis, 36, Athens, adult restraint law seatbelt, driving without headlights when required and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•David Taveen Fisher, 28, Winder, hold for Clarke County.
•Billy James Manders, Jr., 51, Colbert, simple battery family violence.
•Joseph Thomas Roberts, 40, Colbert, felony second degree burglary.
•Tonya Leanne Sewell, 23, Commerce, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended or revoked.
