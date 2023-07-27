A Madison County woman faces several charges after her vehicle ran off the roadway through a yard and crashed into a residence on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, on Friday, July 21.
Melanie Lyn Sikes, 47, Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, was charged with DUI – less safe, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, open container in vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Xavier M. Clarke, 25, Hemlock Drive, Athens, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Clayton Troy Davis, 18, Steele Road, Comer, was charged with criminal trespass – FVA for reportedly destroying items in a Steele Road, Comer, home.
•Herbert Provice Evans, 31, Parkview Extension, Athens, housed for Royston.
•Brandon Lee Fowler, 37, Davids Home Church Road, Comer, probation violation.
•John Howard Greene, 56, Rock Quarry Road, Danielsville, battery – FVA, failure to appear and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Brandon Keith Jordan, 38, Mulberry Lane, Danielsville, three counts of probation violation.
•James Michael Loeschke, 31, Flatwoods Road, Elberton, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol when his vehicle spun out into the median on Hwy. 72 East, Comer.
•Kevin Hugh Massey, 49, Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, was charged with criminal trespass for his involvement in a domestic dispute with his mother at her Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, home.
•Steven Austin Samples, 24, McCarty Road, Statham, probation violation.
•Amanda M. Armor, 41, Davids Home Church Road, Comer, theft by taking.
•Juan Carlos Avila-Cruc, 31, Roy Woods Road, Danielsville, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 45 mph (16-25 miles over) when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Friendship Church Road, Danielsville.
•Macy Grace Bewley, 20, General Daniel Avenue North, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Cameron Keith Chatham, 32, Bedford Drive, Hull, probation violation.
•William Cruz, 38, Park Bend Avenue, Braselton, DUI – alcohol.
•Bobby Lee Davis, 23, Burke Street, Elberton, DUI and possession of marijuana.
•Bruce Galante, 73, Manley Martin Road, Danielsville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
•Denny Nunez, 21, Madison Boulevard, Colbert, contempt of court.
•Madison B. Potts, 22, Della Slayton Road, Comer, DUI – drugs and failure to use signal.
•Lisa Anne Walton-Scogin, 55, Stone Stewart Road, Hull, probation violation.
