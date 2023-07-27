A Madison County woman faces several charges after her vehicle ran off the roadway through a yard and crashed into a residence on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, on Friday, July 21.

Melanie Lyn Sikes, 47, Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, was charged with DUI – less safe, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, open container in vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

