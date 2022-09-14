A Comer woman faces several charges including endangering a child while driving under the influence.
Lorie D. Chamberlain, 42, Della Staton Road, Comer, was charged by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – multiple substances, six counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement and adult seat belt violation.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Logan Bradley Ford, 20, Clarks Creek Road, Martin, was charged Sept. 7 with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal trespass and interference with custody after Deputy Craig Vaughn reported responding to an Elm Road, Carlton, residence, where a woman reported her juvenile daughter ran away from home on Tuesday, September 6.
•Joshua Quintavius Hood, 30, Friendship Church Road, Danielsville, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 7, with DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway when the vehicle he was driving was stopped on Hwy. 106 at Neese Grocery, Danielsville, after he failed to maintain his lane of travel.
•Tanya Michelle Bishop, 45, Hardman Hooper Road, Hull, was charged Sept. 7 with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and windshield and windshield wipers violation when Deputy Devin Dorsey conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle on Moons Grove Church Road at Hunt Road, Hull.
•Bobbie Ann Ford, 43, Sand Lake Court, Atlanta, was arrested and charged with DUI - drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving too fast for conditions, failure to provide assistance; report accident and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine after she was observed fleeing the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 72 at Morris Lane, Danielsville.
•Dana Gravely Mallory, 55, Snow Farm Road, Hull, was charged Sept. 8 with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer after she fled a traffic stop conducted by Deputy Dorsey on Sanford Road at Martin Griffeth Road, Hull.
•Lane Christian Bullock, 28, Ed Coile Road, Hull, was arrested September 10 with aggravated stalking when he violated a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) by showing up at a home on Oak Circle, Hull, that was located next door to his mother’s residence.
•Joshua Ryan Flanagan, 42, Maple Wood Lane, Hull, was charged with criminal damage to property at a White Oak Trail, Carlton, home, where a woman reported Flanagan was trying to gain entry into the home by way of a window with air conditioning unit in it.
•Douglas Alexander Mayorge-Medrano, 29, South Victoria Street, Commerce, was charged with DUI – alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the road and possession of methamphetamine on Monday, Sept.12, during a traffic stop on Hwy. 98 West at Friendship Church Road, Danielsville.
•Da Reh, 23, Hwy. 72 East, Comer, was charged with DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, open container in a vehicle and too fast for conditions when he was involved in a traffic accident on Hwy. 72 East at West Sunset Avenue, Comer, Sept. 12.
•Alberto Morales Lopez, 36, Spring Valley Drive, Forest Park, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Zakira Lache Allen, 23, Norwood Circle, Athens, failure to appear.
•Joseph Michael Andrew Tortorici, 20 Young Harris Road, Danielsville, failure to appear and no insurance.
•John Patrick Clark, 58, Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Paul Anthony Duke, 51, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children.
•Lisa Michelle Lyon, 50, Danielsville Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Joseph Edward Powell, 39, North Avenue, Athens, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Donald Leo Syfrett, 30, Crawford Street, Ila, probation violation and theft by taking.
•Tiffany Lynn Zellner, 40, homeless, probation violation.
•Willie David Armstrong, 57, Hemlock Drive, Athens, battery – FVA.
•Margaret Brittain Dukes, 53, Waddell Street, Athens, criminal trespass.
•Marguerite Eberhardt, 66, Dora Bush Hill Road, Carlton, distracted driving, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and speeding 35 mph (36-45 miles over).
•Lashunda Kayana Foster, 39, Ivey Wood Drive, Hull, simple battery – FVA.
•Ashley Elise Maddox, 35, Sandy Cross Road, Lexington, probation violation.
•Tatsianna Nicole Peeples, 30, Main Street, Comer, public drunkenness.
•William Harold Powell, 60, Lighthouse Point, Lincolnton, distracted driving, DUI – alcohol and speeding 45 mph (16-25 miles over).
•Colter Mavee Singh, 17, Page Road, Comer, INV hold.
•James Junior Smith, 52, Farm Road, Colbert, CID hold.
•Jason Ray Williams, 41, Sherwood Circle, Danielsville, hold for Hart County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.