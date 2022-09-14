A Comer woman faces several charges including endangering a child while driving under the influence.

Lorie D. Chamberlain, 42, Della Staton Road, Comer, was charged by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – multiple substances, six counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement and adult seat belt violation.

