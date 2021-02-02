A recent press release sent to media organizations, and published in The Madison County Journal, included the wrong name for someone arrested in a January drug bust.
Sarah Elizabeth Sims, 34, who was arrested on drug charges and is now in the Banks County Jail, gave false identification when she was arrested in a drug bust at a Banks Crossing hotel, saying she was Ashley Loudermilk of Hull. Loudermilk had nothing to do with the incident, but her name was included in a press release from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, which confirmed this week that it was Sims, not Loudermilk, who was charged.
Sims now faces an additional charge of giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement. She is also charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, trafficking heroine, two counts of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of possession of schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute.
She is being held in the Banks County Jail with bond set at $65,000.
