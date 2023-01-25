A woman reported to Cpl. Phillip Hunt on Wednesday, Jan. 18, she had been run off the road while driving on Wesley Chapel Road, Danielsville.
She stated she attempted to pass a truck and when she did, the male driver came into her lane of travel. She stated she passed the truck and the male driver passed her back. She said as he passed her he made contact with her vehicle on the driver’s side front quarter panel and continued driving as she ran off the road and then back onto the roadway.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a man reported to Deputy Devin Dorsey his vehicle was damaged while it was parked a restaurant on Main St., Ila.
•Deputy Dorsey responded Jan. 17 to a 911 hang-up at a home on Faye Carey Road, Danielsville, where a woman reported she woke up to her husband breaking in the front door of their home. She said the bedroom door was locked and her husband unlocked the door, the two argued and her husband took her cell phone to his car without her permission.
•A woman reported a disorderly person at a home on Amberly Drive, Hull, on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Deputy Craig Vaughn said the complainant stated a man came to the home and began to yell at her and told her she needed to leave the property.
•Deputy Joshua Epps reported Jan. 18 he responded to Hwy. 72, Colbert, where an accident with possible injuries was reported. The female driver of the vehicle stated she hit a deer. She was checked by Madison County EMS personnel after complaining of chest pain and felling light-headed.
•A couple of hours later Deputy Epps responded to a second accident involving a deer on Hwy. 72, Hull, where a man’s truck received disabling damage and had to be towed.
•Simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported to Deputy Xavier Duncan Thursday, Jan. 19, at a home on Page Road, Danielsville, where a physical domestic dispute was reported. The female complainant stated her daughter grabbed her and pushed her to the ground.
•Deputy Brandon Hanley responded Jan. 18 to a report of sexual exploitation of children at a home in Colbert.
•An unruly juvenile was reported Jan. 18 at a home on Brittany Pointe Drive in Colbert, where a man reported an ongoing dispute between him and his juvenile daughter.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice responded Jan. 19 to a private property two-vehicle accident at a home on Loggerhead Lane, Danielsville.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported to Deputy Dorsey on Friday, Jan. 20, at Family Dollar, Hwy. 29 South, Hull. The store manager stated an unknown female walked out of the store with a bag full of items without paying.
•Deputy Dorsey responded Jan. 20 to a home on Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville, where a woman reported a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) violation.
•A woman on West Fifth Avenue, Colbert, reported Saturday, Jan. 21, a cat had been attacked by a raccoon. Deputy Will Townsend stated the cat was severely injured and the complainant asked him to put the cat down.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice reported Jan. 21 he responded to the creek on Crabapple Hollow Road in Hull, where illegal dumping was reported. The complainant stated a large amount of trash had been dumped on his property.
