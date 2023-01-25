A woman reported to Cpl. Phillip Hunt on Wednesday, Jan. 18, she had been run off the road while driving on Wesley Chapel Road, Danielsville.

She stated she attempted to pass a truck and when she did, the male driver came into her lane of travel. She stated she passed the truck and the male driver passed her back. She said as he passed her he made contact with her vehicle on the driver’s side front quarter panel and continued driving as she ran off the road and then back onto the roadway.

