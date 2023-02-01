A woman reported that a vehicle ran her off the road in Comer last week.
Deputy Cody Swagger responded Wednesday, Jan. 25, to Gholston Street at Holly Avenue in Comer, where a vehicle ran off the roadway and was stuck in the mud. The female driver of the vehicle stated she had been run off the road by another vehicle that came into her lane and was going to hit her head-on.
Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week include:
•A woman on Herring Drive in Danielsville said her husband’s ex-girlfriend had been calling and texting her, her kids, and her kids friends to harass her.
• A woman was transported from a home in Colbert Jan. 23 to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment after her mother reported her being disorderly. The complainant stated her daughter pushed her during an argument and had attempted suicide earlier in the day.
•Criminal damage to property, theft by taking and burglary was reported at B and M Auto Sales, Hwy. 72, Colbert, on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
•An accident involving a deer was reported Jan. 24on Hwy. 172, Colbert.
•A potential home-made bomb was reported Tuesday, Jan. 24, at a home on Hillwood Drive, Danielsville. No bomb was found.
• Deputy Devin Dorsey responded Jan. 25 to Minish Cemetery Road at Rogers Church Road, Commerce, where a vehicle was blocking the roadway.
•A man on Hardman Morris Road in Colbert reported a burglary Jan. 25, where he advised a shed was broken into and items belonging to his father, his brother and himself were missing.
•Deputy Gary Floyd discharged two rounds from his service weapon Jan. 25 to put an injured deer down on Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road, Danielsville.
•Several MCSO officers were involved in a safety check point on Thursday, Jan. 26, on Hwy. 29 South at Diamond Hill-Neese Road, Danielsville and on citation was issued for allowing an unlicensed person to drive. Thirty-one vehicles were checked and no arrests were made.
•Criminal trespass, unruly juvenile and runaway juvenile were reported at a home on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, when officers responded to two separate incidents on Jan. 26. Deputy Will Townsend responded around 2:45 a.m. to the home where a man reported his juvenile brother had become upset when he was asked to clean and started screaming, punching holes in the wall and throwing rocks at a window causing it to shatter. Deputy Dorsey responded to the second incident around 9:45 a.m. when the juvenile refused to go to school and ran away from home. The juvenile was located walking around outside.
•No insurance, driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failure to yield while turning left were reported on Neese-Commerce Road at Nowhere Road in Hull Jan. 26, where Deputy Dorsey conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a truck that pulled out in front of him.
•Battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) during a domestic dispute was reported Jan. 26 at Hull Fire Department, Old Elberton Road, Hull, where a female jumped out of a vehicle and was lying in the roadway complaining of pain in her back, ankle and wrist. The female was transported by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•On Friday, Jan. 27, A woman at a residence on Charlie Bolton Road in Hull reported her son called her and advised her car had been stolen by her son’s girlfriend.
•A woman on Holly Creek Church Road, Comer, reported Jan. 27, she went to the store and when she returned her husband who has dementia was gone. A state-wide BOLO was issued on his vehicle.
•An accident involving a deer was reported Jan. 27 on Hwy. 72 at New Hope Church Road, Comer.
•Deputy Joshua Epps responded to Valero, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, Jan. 27, where a woman reported she hit a large pothole at the side entrance of the store parking lot damaging the front bumper and passenger headlight on her vehicle.
•Simple assault was reported on Hwy. 29 South in Danielsville Jan. 28 where a man had reportedly hit a female.
•No valid insurance, driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration and failure to maintain lane was reported Jan. 28, when Deputy Austin Shubert performed a traffic stop for failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 29 North at Irvin Kirk Road, Danielsville.
•A gas drive-off was reported Jan. 28 at Destiny Food Store, Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville.
•Deputy Craig Vaughn responded Sunday, Jan. 29, to a home in Danielsville where a male was found unresponsive due to a possible overdose. The male was transported by Madison County EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
•A couple on New Hope Church Road, Comer, reported Jan. 29 their 16-year-old juvenile was being unruly and screaming at his parents.
