A woman on South Creek Drive reported that she came home to find a box of dead cats on her porch.
She told Officer Craig Vaughn that she found the cats about 4 p.m. and noticed a cat lying on the ground and then saw a box on her porch. When she looked inside, there were multiple cats lying in the box, dead, except for one, which was alive but it’s back legs were “not working correctly.” She said she did not know of anyone who would have done that. Animal control was notified and said that they would “come out tomorrow to collect the dead cats and also to speak with the homeowner.”
In another incident, a woman on Shoal Creek Road reported last week that her 12-year old son bit her during an altercation. Deputy Gary Floyd was dispatched to the home where he conversed with the victim through her 14-year old daughter, who acted as interpreter.
The mother stated that the two children began to argue after she (mother) asked her son to clean up his toys. She said he knocked over the Christmas tree and punched his sister in the face. At that point, the mother restrained him on the floor to keep him from fighting his sister. He bit his mother on the left arm below her elbow leaving a clear bite mark that drew blood.
He then ran upstairs to his room and closed his bedroom door.
Floyd learned that the boy already has a pending Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) case pending but the DJJ declined to place a hold on the child. Both the mother and sister declined medical assistance.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Four registered Nigerian Dwarf goats were reportedly stolen from a home on Hwy. 72 West last week.
•A woman on Colonial Drive reported that someone came onto her property and took several items. She told Deputy Joseph Rutledge that the property had belonged to her father, who was now deceased. She said he had several outbuilding full of items, including blacksmith equipment and farming equipment. She found that a Pittsburgh 10-disk plow had been taken, valued at about $6,000. Other items were also found missing from a bus used for storage. She told Rutledge she suspects a cousin who knows what is on the property of having taken the items.
