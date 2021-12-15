A woman on Colbert Grove Church Road reported she had been receiving threatening calls and text messages about an order from Walmart that she did not place.
She said she logged on to her computer and noticed a $250 order pending and canceled it before it could be processed, then contacted her bank to cancel the card on file and they told her to file a police report. She said she started receiving threatening text messages about the order cursing at her and threatening to hurt her and her family over the $250 order. The last one included a picture of her address from Google Maps. The officer noted the number appeared to be a Google phone number and not a real phone number. She said the texts used the middle name of her daughter, which only someone who knows them would know. She was advised to block the number and any other containing threatening messages.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office included:
•No one was injured in a house fire on Stone Stewart Road reported at 8:22 p.m., Dec. 12. Neese Sanford and Hull volunteer firefighters responded to the fully involved structure, along with the sheriff’s office and EMS. The residents of the home declined help from the Red Cross.
•A man suffered stomach, chest and leg injuries after swerving to miss a squirrel on Hwy. 172, running off the road and striking a tree at 2:29 p.m., Dec. 12.
•A pedestrian had pain in his left shoulder and back after walking through a parking lot off Hwy. 72 and being struck by a vehicle. He declined to be transported to a hospital.
•A woman complained of neck pain after a wreck with a deer at 2 p.m., Dec. 8, on Beck Road.
•A juvenile suicide attempt was reported in the county last week.
•Shoplifting was reported at Ingles last week. The shoplifter fled but left a book bag behind containing the shoplifted items. Managers told the responding officer that they had witnessed a female conceal items in her backpack that included a bag of Tostitos chip, salsa, salsa con queso and Oreos. The deputy went through the backpack and found items that had possible been stolen from other stores. The managers said the female was a frequent shopper and gave her first name, but they didn’t know her last name. Warrants were issued after matching her photo ID to a picture a manager had taken.
•A man reportedly shoplifted a vape pen from the Chevron store on Hwy. 72 West last week. The man was wearing black sweat pants, a white hoodie with the logo “Backwoods” on it and a mask.
•Two flat screen TVs were stolen from a home on Hardman Morris Road last week. The back door had been forced open and the homeowner reported she left in a hurry and did not engage the deadbolt or arm the security system and when she came home she found the back door standing open.
•An abandoned Nissan Versa was abandoned, still running, on someone’s property on Colbert-Danielsville Road last week. An attempt to locate the registered owner was unsuccessful and the vehicle had not been reported stolen. The car was towed.
•Second-degree arson was reported after officials responded to a vehicle fire on Peach Orchard Road last week. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.