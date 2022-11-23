A woman on Jennifer Circle in Hull reported her vehicle had been stolen during the night and then returned.

The woman told Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Shubert that she parked her vehicle in front of her residence on Nov. 18 and when she got up on Nov. 19 the car was facing the opposite direction.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.