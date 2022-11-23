A woman on Jennifer Circle in Hull reported her vehicle had been stolen during the night and then returned.
The woman told Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Shubert that she parked her vehicle in front of her residence on Nov. 18 and when she got up on Nov. 19 the car was facing the opposite direction.
She said the driver’s seat was slid all the way back and she leaves it forward. She also said there was trash in the passenger side floorboard that did not belong to her. She told Shubert she believed her neighbor was the person who stole her vehicle.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A woman was severely injured on Wildcat Bridge Road at 2:26 p.m., Nov. 20 when she fell from a “side by side” vehicle. She was reportedly breathing but unresponsive and was airlifted from the scene by helicopter for medical treatment.
•A mobile home on Hickory Hills Road in Danielsville was fully involved in a fire at 3:42 a.m. Nov. 17. Everyone made it out of the structure. The Red Cross was called in to assist two adults and two children who resided in the home. Danielsville, Shiloh and Ila volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.
•Deputy Xavier Duncan and Cpl. Shubert went to a home on Faye Carey Road, Danielsville, Nov. 14 after receiving notice from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office that a stolen Kubota skid steer with a GPS tracker was pinging at this residence. The skid steer was located at this location and returned to the owner.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported Nov. 14 at a home on Norwood Road, Hull, where a man reported his neighbors would not return a space heater he let them borrow. The complainant stated the female neighbor told him to leave the property and “kill himself or she would.”
•On Tuesday, Nov. 15, a man reported an accident involving a deer on Hwy. 72 West, Hull, causing damage to the driver’s side of his vehicle.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Hwy. 72 West near Hwy. 98 West, Comer, on Nov. 15. The complainant stated the accident caused disabling damage to his vehicle.
•A vehicle reportedly drove off the roadway Nov. 15 on Crabapple Hollow Road, Hull.
•A man reported an accident involving a deer on Nov. 15 on Hwy. 29, Danielsville.
•An unresponsive male was reported at a home on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, on Nov. 15. The people around him stated he became unresponsive and they did CPR and gave him five doses of Narcan. The man refused transport by Madison County EMS.
•A woman on Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, advised Deputy Epps her neighbor’s pit bull attacked her dog on Nov.15.
•On Wednesday, Nov 16, a woman reported an accident involving a deer on Madison St. at Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville.
•A man on Hwy.106 South, Danielsville, reported a theft by taking of a motor vehicle on Nov. 16. He told Deputy Mason Bennett that his ex-girlfriend took his work truck without his permission. The truck’s owner advised the complainant was the only one with permission to drive the truck.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice reported Nov. 16 he responded to a residence on George Edwards Road, Comer, to a request from Madison County EMS where an injured man had been located in the woods. The man was transported to the hospital by EMS.
•A reckless driver was reported Nov. 17 in the area of Fortson Store Road, Danielsville. The female driver stopped at Madison County EMS Station #4 and advised she hit something and her tire went flat. The complainant had reportedly followed the car from Clarke County. The female driver requested to have her car towed and she was given a courtesy ride, at her request, to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to be checked.
•A man travelling on Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce, Nov. 17 stated as he passed by a residence where a man was mowing grass an object hit his vehicle, causing damage.
•A man reported someone entered his vehicle Nov. 18 while he was at a home on Old Church Road, Athens, and stole his medication out of the center console.
•A woman at a Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, reported Nov. 18, she got into an argument with her boyfriend and when she attempted to gather some items in order to leave the residence he grabbed her underneath her arms and began dragging her out of the house.
•Battery was reported at Madison County Middle School, Hwy. 172, Comer, on Nov. 17.
•Battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported at a Forest Avenue, Comer, home on Nov. 18 where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her daughter.
•A woman on Hwy. 174, Danielsville, reported Nov. 18 that she had been scammed out of $2,500 by someone who told her she could be arrested or pay the $2,500.
•A man on Moons Grove Church Road, Danielsville, reported Nov. 18, his ex-wife refused him his visitation with his two children.
•A man on Young Harris Road, Danielsville, was unresponsive due to an overdose. Someone at the residence had performed CPR and administered Narcan and the man was awake. He was transported to the hospital by Madison County EMS for evaluation.
•Criminal damage to property and entering an automobile was reported at a Fred Goss Road, Danielsville, residence. The complainant stated someone broke the back window of his truck and he found his ID, credit cards, and other miscellaneous items kept in his wallet scattered all around his truck and in the driveway on Nov. 18.
•Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixture and abandoned vehicle on Garnett Ward Road, Hull, where an abandoned vehicle was found crashed into a tree.
•A woman reported an accident involving a deer Nov. 18 on Sam Grove St., Danielsville.
•Criminal damage to property was reported Nov. 19 at a home on Pine Tree Road, Danielsville, where a man reported someone had attempted to pry open the metal front door, causing damage to the door jamb.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported at a Forest Avenue, Comer, residence, where a female was being disorderly and out of control. The female was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
•An accident involving a deer was reported Nov. 19 on Hwy. 98 West at Floyd Road, Danielsville.
•A woman reported an accident involving a deer Nov. 20 on Hwy. 72 East, Comer.
•A man on Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road, Danielsville, reported his 16-year-old adopted son ran away from home on Nov. 20. The 16-year-old was later located at a Jack Sharp Road residence with a friend.
•A woman on Cheek Pulliam Road, Royston, reported her vehicle had been damaged on Nov. 20. She stated she believed the damage was caused by the driver of a FedEx truck that made a delivery to her home.
•A woman reported an accident involving a deer Nov. 20 on Hardman Morris Road, Colbert.
•On Nov. 20 a man reported an accident involving a deer on Old Hwy. 72 near North Street, Carlton.
•Criminal damage to property was reported at a Nowhere Road, Hull, residence, where Deputy Vaughn responded to the report of an unruly juvenile on Nov. 20.
•On Sunday, Nov. 20, Deputy Vaughn located a vehicle off the roadway in a field on Moons Grove Church Road at Buffington Road, Danielsville.
•A man at a home on East Paoli Road, Carlton, reported Monday, Nov. 21, his car had been stolen by a man, claiming to know the complainant, who came to his home and knocked on his door. The complainant’s car was involved in a chase in Elbert County and the driver was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.