A warrant has been issued for a Hull woman after she allegedly cut her male companion with glass.
Deputy Jacob Loggins was dispatched to home on Garnett Ward Road on May 15 when a third party called to say there was a possible domestic dispute going on at a home there. When Loggins arrived, he saw a woman come out the front door and slam it and as he got out of his patrol car he saw a man come out and punch her off the porch and tell her to “get the #$$% out of there.”
The man then went back inside and locked the door. Loggins asked the woman if there were any weapons inside the home and she said there wasn’t. He also told her not to leave. Loggins knocked on the door and identified himself and the man opened the door to an area full of broken glass all over the floor in the dining and living room areas. The man was also holding a cloth to his hand, which was dripping blood.
When asked how everything ended up on the floor, the man said the woman had thrown everything off the walls while they were arguing.
The man said she cut him with a piece of glass and Loggins saw that he had a deep cut to his thumb.
EMS was called to check on the man and Loggins went outside to speak to the woman, who was leaving in a dark-colored SUV. Other officers told to be on the lookout for the SUV, but it was not located at the time.
The man was transported to the hospital for his wound and Loggins followed so he could ask the man why he punched the woman in the head on the porch. He replied that he did that so she would not come back and assault him again.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•A woman on Jot-Em-Down Road last week reported that a former male roommate had stolen a personal letter of hers out of the mailbox. She said the letter was one she had written to her “baby daddy” who was in prison and that it had been returned to her. Her current roommate contacted the former roommate who admitted he had the letter. She wanted a report filed.
•A runaway juvenile was reported Spratlin Mill Road.
•A Comer businessman reported to Cpl. Zachary Brooks that he received threats to him and his family over text messages.
On May 13, the man said he received some messages from a number that he’s not familiar with, telling him if he did not pay $1,000 “they” would kill him and his family.
The messages that he received had his full name, address, and some of his relatives’ names listed as well. The messages stated that if he failed to show up for an appointment and that if he did not pay them $1,000 he or his family would be mutilated. There were also photos of mutilated and decapitated bodies in some of the text messages. The man said he did not respond to the messages or attempt to call the number. Brooks noted in his report that the number came back as a middle Tennessee area code. Though the man said he knows several people in Tennessee because of his business, he doesn’t believe he has made anyone mad at him there. He also noted he had just created a business website and wondered if it could be a scam. He stated he would like a report on file. Brooks gave him a case number and told him not respond to any of the messages.
•A suicide attempt by a pregnant female was reported in the county last week after a neighbor heard multiple gunshots in the area. According to the report, the woman’s husband took the gun from the woman as she held it to her head and fired it into the ground to empty it of bullets.
