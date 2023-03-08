An Evans woman was charged with DUI last week after another motorist followed her out of Athens and called 911 to report her erratic driving.
Breeanna Rachelle Myers, 32, Flowing Creek Drive, Evans, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol and open container in vehicle after a driver followed her out of Athens who witnessed Myers “all over the roadway,” crossing the center line and nearly hitting oncoming cars. She was arrested on Hwy. 72 near Hwy. 172.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Steven Ray Hamby, 25, Kellogg Drive, Colbert, was charged with failure to register as sex offenders/failure to comply with requirements/provided, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and willful obstruction or hindrance of firefighter. Hamby had warrants for his arrest, and he fled on foot from Madison County officers when they tried to arrest him. He was apprehended in a ditch off Hwy. 29 South.
•David Michael Brightwell, 50, Maplewood Lane, Hull, duty upon striking a fixture, habitual violator, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Kamron Keyante Brown, 22, Moss Avenue, McCormick, S.C., Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense, possession of marijuana, open container in vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and violation of window tint law.
•Patrisha Lynn Craft, 39, Old Hull Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Jimmy Charles Ellis, 62, Garnett Ward Road, Hull, was arrested Feb. 27, during a traffic stop and charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and two counts of probation violation.
•Joshua Lee Drake, 32, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, was charged with criminal trespass – FVA after breaking a door and drywall at a Hwy. 72 residence in Colbert during a domestic dispute.
•Brandon Lamar Grant, 28, Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Jalisa Rae Griggs, 23, Bristol Woods Drive, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Joshua David Harris, 40, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, hold for Lumpkin County.
•Tina Harvey, 43, Carriage Court, Apt. 8, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Rakeim Jaquin Hillsman, 29, Star Drive, Athens, child restraint law child seat, safety belt, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no valid insurance, probation violation, remove or affix license plate to conceal vehicle identification, speeding (1-15 miles over), tail lights required and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Jacob Glenn McCannon, 24, Lexington Road, Athens, three counts of probation violation.
•Carissa Octavia Patman, 36, Old Epps Bridge Road, Oconee County, was arrested on an active probation violation warrant after she requested an office respond to Camp Halinan Road, Athens, where her boyfriend had left her on the side of the road and drove away with her personal belongings.
•Brandon Tarrant Taylor, 36, Chandler Place Drive, Lavonia, probation violation.
•Meshel Thomas, 53, Sanders Road, Athens, was picked up from a Clarke County officer at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, for a probation violation.
•Randolph Christopher Wooten, 37, Garnett Ward Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Calvin Dornell Ardister, 36, Oliver Street, Elberton, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, DUI – alcohol, three counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance, improper tag display, possession of marijuana and open container in vehicle.
•Tykala Chenise Bates, 33, Cromer Road, Hartwell, was charged March 4 with DUI and driving without headlights when required during a traffic stop on Old Danielsville Road, Hull.
•Marricio Beza-Calderon, 21, Depree Court, Athens, failure to appear.
•Latraveon S. Burton, 29, Old Elberton Road, Hull, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and standards for brake lights and signal devices violation.
•Caley Ray Dockery, 23, Sherwood Circle, Danielsville, Jackson County hold.
•Billy Joe Flynn, 57, Donald Bridges Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Daniel Andrew Shane Goss, 34, Anne’s Court, Bogart, was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers during a traffic stop for running a stop sign on Jack Sharp Road, Hull, March 2.
•Reggie Duane Postell, 41, Broadwell Avenue, Calhoun Falls, S.C., DUI – alcohol – less safe, open container in vehicle and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Derrick Anthony Terrell, 48, Pearl Street, Madison, hold for Morgan County.
•Macy Aliyah Vickers, 22, Bedford Drive, Hull, probation violation.
