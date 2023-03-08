An Evans woman was charged with DUI last week after another motorist followed her out of Athens and called 911 to report her erratic driving.

Breeanna Rachelle Myers, 32, Flowing Creek Drive, Evans, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol and open container in vehicle after a driver followed her out of Athens who witnessed Myers “all over the roadway,” crossing the center line and nearly hitting oncoming cars. She was arrested on Hwy. 72 near Hwy. 172.

