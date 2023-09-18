A woman was recently injured when she was bitten by a dog.
On September 11, Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a vicious dog report at a home on Homestead Road, Danielsville.
A woman reported that she went to the home in reference to school attendance and the dog charged at her when she exited her vehicle.
She stated she threw a sweater and her cell phone at the dog to try to keep it from coming any closet to her, but the dog bit her on the leg, causing puncture wounds and visible bleeding.
The complainant stated she struck the dog several times in an effort to get him to let go.
She said when the dog let go of her leg, she retrieved her cell phone, got back in her car, went to Madison County EMS Station One and was seen by medical technicians.
The officer who went to the home of the dog’s owner reported he was she was met by the dog who had an aggressive manner.
Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week include:
•A motor vehicle accident occurred on Hwy. 98 W and Allen Road, Commerce. One person was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•A motor vehicle accident occurred on Hwy. 172 and Kellum Lane, Comer. Three people were transported to St. Mary’s.
•A motor vehicle accident occurred on Foote McClellan Road and Spratlin Mill Road, Hull. One person was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•A structure fire was reported at Blazers, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, after the fryers caught on fire.
•Criminal trespass and simple battery were reported during a domestic dispute between a man and his “baby mama” at a Fox Trail, Athens, residence.
•Battery and false imprisonment were reported during a physical domestic dispute at a home on Garnett Ward Road, Danielsville, home and a man had a female in a “headlock.”
•Duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Dove Drake Road, Royston, where a man reported the driver of a Honda plowed through the field and crashed through his crop of corn.
•A man came to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, and reported a child custody issue. He said his daughter’s mother grabbed her by her arms and “threw” her into her vehicle.
•A Madison County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was damaged on the driver’s side rear bumper when the officer backed into a block wall on Garnett Ward Road, Danielsville, during an agency assist.
•Criminal trespass and criminal attempt were reported on Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville, where a man reported that someone had damaged his front door in an attempt to get into his residence.
•A trash truck fire was reported on Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville.
•Firearm used by a convicted felon in the commission of a crime and possession of methamphetamine were reported during a follow-up investigation on Hwy. 106, Hull.
•Theft by extortion was reported on New Haven Church Road, Danielsville.
•A woman on McGinnis-Chandler Road, Commerce, reported a dispute with her neighbor when he started yelling at her after she let her Pit Bull out in her front yard.
•No valid insurance was reported during a traffic stop on Hwy. 29 South at Old Danielsville Road, Hull.
•A man on Kellogg Drive, Colbert, reported fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds on three of his bank accounts.
•Simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported during an on-going physical domestic dispute between a father and daughter on Crabapple Hollow Drive, Hull.
•Driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding and failure to maintain lane were reported during a traffic stop on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull.
•A man on Pine Street, Danielsville, reported identity fraud after he received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in reference to a 2022 tax return filed in his name and had not filed a tax return since 2010.
•An unresponsive male, due to a possible overdose, was reported at a home on Griffeth Road, Danielsville.
•A disorderly employee was reported at Hardee’s, General Daniel Avenue, Danielsville. Two employees reported that a co-worker got upset and began to “cuss” her co-workers and customers.
•Theft by taking was reported at a home on Sims Kidd Road, Comer, where a man stated his uncle broke into his home and stole his TV.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Neese-Commerce Road, Danielsville.
•A man on Hill Street, Comer, reported that his neighbor’s dog was running at large and had gotten into a pen and killed five of his chickens.
•A woman on Tommy James Road, Hull, reported that she was receiving harassing phone calls from a friend.
•Theft by taking was reported at a home on McGinnis-Chandler Road, Commerce.
