Fourteen students who completed the intensive 10-week Foothills Education Charter High School WeldReady program were recently recognized.
“We are so proud of our students,” said school leaders.
Those completing the program were Blanton Adams, Zach Andrews, Rene Barrientos, Conner Berryman, Gabe Binkley, Ramsey Fowler, JT McDaniel, Nathan Palmer, Wyatt Palmer, Ashton Pethel, Hank Saxon Jacob Scott, Braxton Shoemaker and Josi Silva.
The Foothills welding program positions students to earn American Welding Society certifications that align closely with local employer needs.
All 14 students passed and received the American Welding Certification. Other certifications that were also earned are OSHA 10, CPR/AED/First Aid, Fork Lift, Lean Six Sigma White Belt in addition to professional skill training.
This program is a collaboration between Foothills and WIOA (Workforce Innovators of America) and the Northeast Georgia Regional Development Center.
Their goal is to prepare workforce candidates for jobs through intense short-term skills training.
They work with employers and staffing agencies to understand the local workforce needs and then prepare students through the short-term skills training to meet those needs.
“This group represents our first WeldReady Cohort at the Madison County campus,” school leaders said. “We are proud to offer this to our students and we are proud of our students who took advantage of this opportunity!”
