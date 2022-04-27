Eighteen Madison County Cloverleaf members participated in Cloverleaf District Project Achievement at South Jackson Elementary School, with all placing in the top 10.
Two Cloverleaf members participated in Cloverleaf District Project Achievement at Rock Eagle. There were over 600 participants in the two contests representing 25 counties in the Northeast District.
“We are so proud of each participant. It takes a lot of hard work and practice for each 4-H’er to prepare for this event,” Susan Goldman, County Extension Agent. Each fourth through sixth grade 4-H’er researched a specific topic, and prepared and presented a three-to-five-minute demonstration on their topic.
Competition for Cloverleaf 4-H’ers ends at district competition, but it prepares them for more advanced competition as they get older. Of the Madison County Cloverleaf 4-H’ers attending, eight returned home with first-place awards, two with a second-place award, and one with third-place award.
The 4-H members who placed first and received blue medallions were Riley Moon, beef; Jenna Fortson, horse; Sarah Beth Lord, horse; and Ava Claire Hambrick, marine and coastal ecology, Anna Kate West, sports team; Claire Tucker, food preservation and safety, and Bailey Bennett, work force preparation.
Those placing second place and receiving a red medallion included Baylee Crane, beef; and Kayden Johnson, outdoor recreation. The 4-H member who placed third and received white medallion was: Callie Crawford, outdoor recreation.
“There was a great group of 4-H’ers that also proved they were winners as well by earning a green medallion at the contest and honorable mentions,” 4-H leaders said.
These 4-H members placed in top 10 and received honorable mentions included: Davidson Rojo, general science, fourth place; Aubrey Bennett, wildlife, fourth place; Lorraine Bjork, companion animals; William Flynn, dog care and training and Parker Vander Kooi, general recreation — all fifth place; and C.J. Bolton, history, people, places and things — seventh place.
“We would like to thank those who volunteered to help at this project,” 4-H leaders said.
Lily Earle and J.T. Painter also served as Northeast District Board Representatives and teen leaders. Other teen leaders on site included Clayton Adams, Alyssa Goldman and Elise Sparks. Deborah Wofford, Susan Goldman, Carole Knight, J.T. Painter and Clayton Adams also served as judges for the day. County staff members attending included Carole Knight, county extension coordinator and agricultural and natural resources agent; Susan Goldman, county extension agent; and Deborah Wofford, county extension program assistant.
“If District Project Achievement sounds interesting to you, summer is a great time to make an appointment at the Madison County Extension Office to work on your speech and posters for next year,” said 4-H leaders.
For more information about 4-H programs, call the county extension office at 706-795-2281.
