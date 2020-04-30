Madison County 4-H is recruiting members for its new virtual Disney trivia contest. This trivia contest is a district-sponsored contest with teams of four students buzzing in to answer all kinds of questions about Disney. This is offered to sixth to 12th graders.
The fun Disney Trivia will take place Tuesday, May 5 from 3 to 4 pm.
“If your teenager loves Disney or if COVID-19 ‘shelter in place’ offers more time to view Disney movies, this contest would inspire even more,” said organizers.
Call Madison County 4-H at 706-795-2281 or email sgoldman@uga.edu.
“If there is no answer, please leave a message with your name, cell phone number and email address,” organizers said. “We will send a link for a ZOOM practice. The practice will help us determine teams. No office time or in person practices will conducted.”
