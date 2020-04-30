Almost 80 fourth, fifth and sixth graders participated in first-ever Northeast District Virtual Cloverleaf Project Achievement contest. Due to recent developments, five competitions similar to this one took place over the past two weeks around Georgia. The state competition will now take place in an online format.
“Youth worked on their projects to present for judges for weeks and, in some cases, for months” said Keri Hobbs, Extension 4-H Specialist. “While they gained valuable experiences in developing their presentations (such as identifying the parts of a presentation), they added to this the opportunity to demonstrate newly gained public speaking skills, improve their future presentations, learned more about technology and increased their confidence.”
Madison County had three youth who took the Virtual District Project Achievement challenge and downloaded their demonstrations for judges from across the district to judge.
Aaron Catterton-Murdock, Madison County Middle School student, competed in the Plants, Soils and Fertilizer’s Project and won first place honors; Harper Clarke, Comer Elementary School student, competed in the Human Development project and won second place honors; and Savannah McDaniels, Colbert Elementary School, competed in the Workforce Development and Career Preparation Project and won third-place honors.
Youth were able to select from 62 areas to focus on during their projects. When competing on the district level, participants prepare up to six-minute presentations about their selected subject and are judged by a panel of experts in the field. Judging of the presentations was done remotely for all the Virtual District Project Achievement competitors.
The digital awards ceremony included friends, grandparents and other 4-H’ers who watched their achievements at a distance live. District Board member and Madison County 4-H;er, Parker Varnadoe led the ceremony with the opening Pledge to the American Flag and closed with final upcoming event announcements.
Al Parker, District Program Development Specialist, called the names of the 4-H’ers as audience members clapped. After each award was presented, their demonstration video also played. In addition, Madison County 4-H staff Susan Goldman and Deborah Wofford found that “parent, teen leader and volunteer support for this program was a very important step in the youth competition.”
“We were fortunate to have Clayton Adams, Amanda Adams, and a great group of Parents to make this program a reality,” said 4-H leaders.
Deborah Wofford, Susan Goldman and Carole Knight also served as judges for this event. As judges, they said they were extremely happy that these 4-H’ers got to participate as charter Virtual Project Achievement members and hope this program will continue for years to come.
Madison County 4-H leaders say the program “empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness.” As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/madison/4-h-youth-development.html.
