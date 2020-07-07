The Madison County 4-H Poultry Judging Team committed weeks of in-person and virtual training to prepare for the tough competition, before facing other poultry experts at the virtually held Northeast/Southeast Poultry Judging Contest.
The senior team placed third overall. The junior team placed fourth overall.
The senior team included Clayton Adams, Alyssa Goldman, Kaylie Goldman and Sophia Merka. They competed virtually in the state contest July 6.
The junior team placed fourth overall. Junior team members were Miracle Dobbs, Elise Sparks, Braydon Waldroup and Brooklyn Waldroup.
Dobbs was recognized at the awards for being high individual over all the juniors at the contest. Clayton Adams was third high individual.
The team and 4-H staff also thanked Carole Hicks Knight, Madison County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, who worked hard to organize and create the two district virtual event and coach her teams as well. Susan Goldman and Deborah Wofford also helped coach these teams.
