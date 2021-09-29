The Madison County Livestock Judging 4H and FFA teams competed at the Gwinnett County Livestock Judging Contest Sept. 20.
In the senior division, the Madison County FFA team included Anna Whitlow, Ian Heath and Reece Braswell. Matthew Highfill judged as an individual for the Madison County 4H.
In the junior division, the Madison County Middle School FFA team included Morris Lee, Brady Graham, Emily Wall and Ava Willoughby. Will Tolbert judged as an individual for MCMS FFA.
The Madison County Junior 4H Team included Maggie Moon, Mallory Lee, and Olivia Lee. All teams are coached by MCMS FFA advisor and 4H volunteer, Sarah Holmes. In the junior division the Madison County junior 4H team was the champion team at the contest, and the MCMS FFA team was the reserve champion team. Morris Lee was high individual, Mallory Lee was second high individual, Will Tolbert was third overall, and Maggie Moon was eighth overall. There were also numerous individual awards for team members.
“Competing in and being successful in livestock judging takes numerous hours of practice and dedication from these students,” teachers said. “We are looking forward to competing throughout this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.