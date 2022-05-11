Folks visiting Hull-Sanford Elementary School in late March may have had to do a double take as the building and grounds probably looked a lot more like a job fair recruitment site than an elementary school.
School counselor Janice Gunnin planned big for this year’s Community Career Day, which had to be postponed over the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.
“I wanted to showcase in a big way the importance of school and community involvement – the school just can’t function well without its community’s help,” she said.
It’s Gunnin’s third year as the school’s counselor, meaning that she came into the position right at the beginning of Covid. Before that, she was a classroom teacher, first at Hull-Sanford and then at Comer, before coming back home to HSES as counselor.
“The biggest difference to me (between classroom teacher and counselor) is that instead of 20 students, I get to work with 500,” Gunnin said. “I consider my job like a mission field. It’s a big deal for me to be here for these kids for whatever they need, whether it’s a physical need like washing their clothes or it’s a psychological need like they need someone to talk with, or both. I truly feel as if I’ve found my calling here.”
When it came to planning the school’s first career day in a while, Gunnin used her resources to reach out to as many local businesses and public service entities as she could think of. And the community responded in a big way. More than 50 community members showed up for the event, representing 39 career fields.
She and her volunteers set up the gym and the school grounds like a job fair, so that students could walk through and talk with various businesses owners, farmers and others, like EMS, Hull Volunteer Fire Department members and Investigator Steve Kimbel from the sheriff’s office. Someone from Athens Technical College was also on hand.
Gunnin said she wanted kids to understand that a college degree is not always necessary to have a successful career.
She also turned to the children themselves to see what kinds of careers they were interested in.
“A lot of them mentioned they wanted to be a ‘You Tuber,’” she said smiling. But there were also some surprises. One kid mentioned they’d like to be a paleontologist.
“Set a goal, do the hard work, that’s the takeaway I wanted them to get,” she said.
Gunnin said she knows that some of her kids come from difficult home situations and that it may be hard for them to see that life can be any different from the life they see day to day. She wanted to help “open the world” to them – helping them see that it doesn’t have to stay that way.
“I want these kids to see that there is more to life than what they see,” she said. “They can have goals and if they work and study, they can make those goals a reality.”
Gunnin said she believes that by bringing the local community in, it gives the kids, especially those that may be living in hard circumstances, a new perspective on what life can be like.
And she hopes to do it again next year. She said she has had numerous teachers talk to her about how much they also enjoyed the event and how excited the kids were. Some have mentioned perhaps having the event cover more than one day, if time permits.
Some of the kids wrote essays about the event and Gunnin said she has kept every one of them. Student Eowyn Gregory wrote “Career Day was really interesting, I got to see a lot of cool jobs that I didn’t even know existed.” She was touched that Landon Copeland wrote “I want to make lots of money so that I can help homeless people.”
“When I grow up I want to be someone who designs rovers for NASA,” Camden Rhinehart wrote.
Adriene Jordan said she liked “the Army table.” “I want to be in the Army because my grandpa was and he was in (the) Vietnam War,” she wrote.
Maddie Martin wrote that the most interesting career to her was the paramedic “because they use math to figure out how much medicine to use.”
Gunnin said she has had numerous kids come up to her since the event give her a hug, telling her how much they enjoyed it.
“I think it was meaningful for them because it was real life – things that they could see, touch and experience for themselves,” she said.
As much as the kids learned, Gunnin said she feels as if the community members also learned a lot too.
“I hope they realized that they can have tremendous influence on these children as they grow up here,” she said. “I hope it makes them feel proud.”
