The new school year is upon the county and schools are excited to see students.
Updates from across the district for this year include a new literacy curriculum at the elementary schools, renovations to Hull-Sanford’s media center, a new weight room coming to the high school and new personnel.
Read the latest from each facility and its leaders below.
Madison County
Early Learning Center
The Madison County Early Learning Center, home to the county’s youngest learners, will have about 180 students making up the Class of 2037. There will be eight lottery-funded Pre-K classes, up from seven last year, and two classes for children with disabilities.
“We are thrilled to be awarded an additional Pre-K classroom and to have the opportunity to serve more children in our community,” director Michele Barrett
said. “We have been working hard to set up the new room and fill it with a variety of engaging materials to spark creativity and facilitate learning. In addition, we continue to offer a shuttle-bus service to transport students to/from the ELC and the elementary schools each day.”
“We are beginning our 5th year at the Early Learning Center and hope to continue growing to meet the needs of families in our community,” Barrett added. “We are proud to educate our district’s youngest learners and to serve as a gateway for children beginning their educational journey. We look forward to a great year in Pre-K.”
Colbert
Elementary
Colbert Elementary School, home of the Cougars, expects around 440 students at the start of the year.
New staff include assistant principal Jolaine Whitehead, who is taking over for Maggie Cowne who became principal at Hull-Sanford Elementary School. There are eight new teachers and three new paraprofessionals this year, including several recent Madison County graduates like Parker Minish and Amanda-Cate Moore, as well as master teachers like Cindy Pattillo and Theresa Bettis. “We have lost some great teachers to retirement and transfers, but I am really excited with the mix of newcomers we have lined up,” principal Jamie Fahrney said.
New facility updates are focused around increasing safety, with additional access control and camera upgrades being implemented. Fahrney credits school resource officer Rick Carter for his help in identifying areas where safety can be improved.
To build upon student engagement, Colbert Elementary will start a chorus program this year with the help of “resident songbird” and front office secretary Lizzy Williamson. Fahrney adds that the program’s details are still being worked out, but the school anticipates a strong turnout.
Academically, Fahrney says the school saw “tremendous growth” last year, so they plan to double down on the support changes implemented to continue that improvement. He says Colbert Elementary will be adding additional support for students in the early intervention program and will increase capacity to help students that need the highest levels of support in English and math.
“This is my 13th year as a school principal and 23rd in education,” Fahrney says in his welcome comments. “In that time, I have had the opportunity to work with some of the best educators in the state. I can honestly say that the teachers and staff at Colbert Elementary are second to none. My daughter, Ellonie, will be starting kindergarten this year and I am even more excited than she is . . . and that is saying something. She has told me at least once a day for the past year that she can’t wait to be a ‘Cover Cougart.’”
Comer
Elementary
Comer Elementary School, home of the Comets and mascot Comet the Tiger, expects to have about 400 students for the start of the year.
Comer Elementary is celebrating its 50th year in its current facility, after the facility was built with funds from the Gholston Trust and opened in 1973.
Nine new faces are included in this year’s staff and are being introduced on the school’s Facebook page. Of the new faces is counselor Janice Gunnin who is coming home to Comer after serving as a teacher and counselor at Hull-Sanford Elementary School for several years.
School principal Amanda Sailors said the school did not have any major summer projects, but they are excited about the possibility of the future addition of classrooms and a cafeteria expansion in coming years.
Comer Elementary was recently named a National Title I Distinguished School, which recognizes a strong tradition of excellence and encouragement to help Comets “soar” both in academics and as future citizens and leaders of the community. Of note in helping students soar, the school offers its BEYOND after-school enrichment program, which will include beginning piano lessons this year. Other popular options in the program include cooking club and board games. During specials rotations, students have access to art, music, physical education and library time, as well as elementary agriculture units in the fall and spring.
Comer Elementary is also doing a school-wide focus on literacy and a love of reading this year, going hand in hand with the new literacy curriculum.
“We will encourage our Comets to turn off devices, turn the pages of a good book and soar into reading with us,” Sailors said.
Danielsville Elementary
Danielsville Elementary School, home of the Colts, expects around 500 students for the start of the year.
Ten new faces have been added to the staff, due to the replacement of retiring/departing staff or hires of new homeroom teachers since class sizes increased last year. New staff members are being introduced on the school’s Facebook page, including media specialist Haley Bowles who is moving from a kindergarten classroom.
In facility updates since last year, the halls of Danielsville Elementary’s main campus received a fresh coat of paint. Several security cameras were also added to both buildings.
While being the only county elementary school with two buildings brings some challenges, principal Deana Bray said, it provides an opportunity for an upper elementary experience as students near the end of their elementary career. Part of the upper elementary experience is an elective introductory construction program. DES is one of the only elementary schools in the state to offer the program to 4th and 5th grade students.
Throughout both facilities, students have access to the ENCORE after-school enrichment program. During specials rotations, Colts also have access to art, music, physical education, computer lab time and elementary agriculture units in the fall and spring. The school’s proximity to the high school also provides many opportunities that other schools do not have including partnerships with culinary arts, band, construction, agriculture, horticulture and chorus.
Bray says the school is excited to implement and learn about its new literacy curriculum this year.
“Mrs. Smith, our assistant principal, and I look forward to working with the best most dedicated staff around,” Bray added about the new school year. “Every day this summer our teachers were either in professional learning about math or reading or were walking the halls of DES working to prepare their classrooms. I have never seen a more dedicated group of educators. We are ready and eagerly awaiting the arrival of our sweet students.”
Hull-Sanford
Elementary
Hull-Sanford Elementary School, home of the Huskies, expects around 515 students for the start of the year.
Several new staff members are joining the Huskies, including principal Maggie Cowne and assistant principal Doug Wood. Cowne is starting her 17th year in education after working all those years in Madison County’s schools. She has taught for eleven years and been an administrator for six years. This is her first year as a principal. Wood joins the Huskies after moving from Madison County Middle School. He taught for 10 years at the elementary level before serving as a teacher and administrator at the middle school for 15 years. Counselor Teresa Dodd joins Cowne and Wood after several years of teaching and counseling at the elementary and middle level.
Keeping up with the theme of “new,” Hull-Sanford Elementary is also getting facility updates. “We are thrilled to have a fresh new look in our media center,” Cowne said. The media center has new flooring, a new coat of paint and a new, open floor plan. HVAC units have also been replaced on the “Green Mile” hallway and a new electronic sign will be installed for the front playground. The sign will replace the current sign there and will be dedicated in memory of Stacey Gordon.
“It’s a GREAT day to be a Husky,” Cowne said.
Ila Elementary
Ila Elementary School, home of the Ila Gators, expects around 430 students for the start of the year.
The school has five new staff members including teachers Eliana Burkhalter, Nicole Burkhalter and Ross Oliver, plus speech-language pathologist Jana Mitcham and paraprofessional Kerrigan Belk.
Ila Elementary will continue its club offerings that meet throughout the year, including STEAM Team, Creative Club and Book Club. School principal Missy Andrews said IES is also excited to form a new Science Olympiad team that will compete for the second year in the Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers’ Science Olympiad competition. There is also a 5th Grade Student Council, which provides opportunities for students to serve as leaders of the student body.
In other school updates, Andrews talked about the new literacy curriculum: “[It] will provide explicit phonics instruction, as well as high-interest, authentic texts that our students will enjoy as they grow into strong, independent readers and writers.”
Madison County
Middle School
Madison County Middle School, home of the Mustangs, expects to see about 1,200 students for the start of the year.
There are 18 new personnel including principal Brian Turner and assistant principals Brent Bird and Susan Leonard. Turner said the new staff are being introduced on the school Facebook page and that administrators are excited about all the new hires and what they will bring to MCMS.
Turner said the middle school did not have any major facility projects over the summer, but they are excited about the possibility of expanding the cafeteria and renovating the agricultural classroom in coming years.
Mustangs can explore and focus on areas of interest in connection classes, with areas including agriculture, fine arts, business and technology, healthcare and food and consumer science. Several clubs and extracurricular activities are available for students to find their niche. The middle school will also continue its PBIS-PRIDE program focusing on student behavior and incentives.
“We are excited about the upcoming school year,” Turner said in his welcome comments. “Our focus for the new school year will be building positive relationships with students and our community stakeholders. The entire staff is ready to welcome our students with open arms and committed to making this the best year yet.”
Madison County High School
Madison County High School, home of the Red Raiders, expects to see over 1,500 students this year.
The high school has 17 new staff members, including Christy Epps as principal. Tyler Berryman, a community member, and William Bryant have also joined the administrative team as assistant principals. Donny Allen joins the band program as the new band director. Allen comes to MCHS after many years at the high school and collegiate band level. There are also new counselors and teachers, though many aren’t new to the county as they are graduates of MCHS or are community members.
In major facility updates, the high school is nearing completion on a new weight room to provide students with more space and new equipment. “The new facility is both motivating and exciting for our students and coaches,” Epps said. “As the final touches are put on the weight room, MCHS will share more information with the community.”
MCHS will also have additional security with a buzzer system installed at entrances and the addition of security films to school windows.
Red Raiders have a variety of course options including honors, dual enrollment, CTAE and Advanced Placement courses. The AP courses tote a nearly 80% pass rate, which is 20 points higher than the global average, Epps said. There are also courses through a partnership with Georgia Virtual School for an individualized educational experience. Students and parents are encouraged to contact the counseling department for further information on all available opportunities.
Epps says the community is invited to support all the fall sports, including football, softball, volleyball, cross country and cheerleading.
The first home football game is Friday, Aug. 18, against the Franklin County Lions. “Come out and support our football team and band,” Epps said.
