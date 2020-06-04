Clayton Adams and Parker Varnadoe of Madison County High School have been named to this year’s Georgia 4-H Tech Team. Both students have been selected by application to be a part of this team for consecutive years.
Georgia 4-H recently accepted 40 middle and high school youth from 26 counties to join the 2020-21 Communications and Technology Team. The Georgia 4-H Tech Team members are selected annually through a competitive application process and participate in workshop retreats throughout the year.
This 4-H learning opportunity offers team members the opportunity to develop technology-related skills while completing various projects such as videography, photography, podcasting, computer coding, graphic design and global positioning systems (GPS) activities. Additionally, youth learn about a variety of communication and technology-related careers through guest speakers and tours during retreat weekends.
“Technology is all around us,” said Kasey Bozeman, Extension 4-H Specialist for Science and Environmental Education Programs. “Allowing 4-H’ers to enhance their skills not only teaches them technical expertise, but it prepares them for the future.” Bozeman, along with a team of 4-H professionals and college volunteers, provides leadership for the program.
According to a 2020 report issued by the Computing Technology Industry Association, 12.1 million people in the United States work in technology-related jobs, contributing to the estimated $1.9 trillion direct economic output of the tech industry.
“Georgia 4-H is a hands-on organization where young people get real-world experiences,” continued Bozeman. “We are very excited about our new Communications and Technology Team members and can’t wait to support them with their projects.”
Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative
Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact your Madison County Extension office at 706-795-2281 or email sgoldman@uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.