Earlier this month more than 600 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students received their degrees. These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled and stretched to reach their goals, school leaders said.
Ehisuoria Aigbogun of Winterville was among the students conferred their degrees. Aigbogun was a student in the Graduate Management Programs whose program of study was the Professional MBA Program. The degree awarded was a master of business administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.