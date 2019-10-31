Madison County High School 2013 graduate Cait Felt is “something of a legend in Madison County,” says one of her former teachers.
She attended the Governor’s Honors Program and was both the STAR Student and Valedictorian in 2013. She also passed 12 AP exams, more than any other student in county history for years to come.
In 2016, she graduated from the University of Georgia magna cum laude with degrees in Arabic and International Affairs. She is in her final year at the University of Georgia School of Law and will graduate in May 2020. She has completed internships at the U.S. Senate, The Carter Center, the ACLU, and the Southern Coalition for Social Justice and plans to work in public interest law after graduation. She is grateful for the guidance and support of so many of the teachers and support staff in the Madison County schools, including her parents, Andy and Shannon Felt. Of the many mentors Cait gained from attending Madison County schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, one who stands out to her is Susanna Arnold.
“Ms. Arnold was my English teacher my senior year at MCHS,” said Felt. “She always made class engaging and fun, and her class was a time I looked forward to each day. Her classes were memorable enough that even seven years out of high school, I still text her whenever I see an AP Literature vocabulary word out in the world. Ms. Arnold has supported me and kept in touch in all the years after high school. She read my personal statement to apply to law school, listens to my problems, and gives me advice on every part of my life. Ms. Arnold has been battling illness for years, and inspires everyone around her with her perseverance and her ability to be honest and optimistic in the face of scary circumstances. Ms. Arnold is fully committed to her students and makes herself available as a mentor and friend well after you leave her class. I will always be grateful to the MC school system for giving me teachers like Ms. Arnold.”
School leaders say the “bond formed by Cait and Susanna is special, but it is not infrequent here at Madison County Schools.”
“Teachers work hard to instruct, and students work hard to learn, but that hard work never comes before a genuine desire to love and support each other,” said a school leader. “That is proof of the importance of what we do every day. Real, dedicated educators making a difference in the lives of real, worthwhile young men and women. It’s who we are. It’s why we are MC Proud.”
