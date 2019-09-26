Madison County school staff members remember Sarah Spradlin’s rousing graduation speech, but they say listing her memorable contributions is problematic as there are just so many.
She was the 2015 valedictorian, who attended the Governor’s Honors Program and earned an American FFA Degree. More recently, she has received degrees from UGA in agriscience and environmental systems and international affairs, as well as earning a certificate in international agriculture. She has also worked in both Costa Rica and Nicaragua on sustainable farms and is moving to work full-time abroad with Amigos for Christ leading a new farm business development project for farmers in Nicaragua.
“The only thing more impressive than her achievements and gifts, is how she insists on using them in the service of others,” teachers said. “Though many people helped encourage this altruistic attitude, no one was more influential for Sarah than Mrs. Katherine Bell.”
“Kathrine Bell is one of the most gifted teachers I have ever met,” said Spradlin. “Mrs. Bell invests and sees potential in each student whether it’s spending time outside of class working FFA events and preparing for competitions or taking extra time to help students grasp harder concepts in her class. One particular way she invested in me truly changed the way I live my life.”
“What do you want to do?” Spradlin said it was a really simple question, but it got at the heart of what Bell tries to do with each of her students: dream with them and cast visions of what things might be like in the future.
“For me at the time she asked it, it was having a chance to choose if I wanted to enter a competition or not, which feels superficial,” said Spradlin. “Does it matter? It’s just one competition. But I remember her saying those words so clearly: I’ll support you either way, just tell me what you want to do. Instantly, I took a breath as the expectation of what my right answer ‘should’ have been fell away. I got to dream about what I wanted my future to look like. I got a chance to say, y’know, I need to rest. I need to sit this one out. And not feel guilty about it.”
Spradlin said sometimes “we get really caught up in the ‘should’s’ and ‘ought to’s’ of not just high school but life in general to the point that we’ll tie ourselves up in knots over our own expectations.”
“And Mrs. Bell has a way of seeing that and reminding us that we have the freedom to choose what the next step looks like,” said Spradlin. “That the right answer can be great and wonderful and not be what everyone expected. That the right answer also has to be the right answer for us. She supports her students well by dreaming with them and not for them, and I get to do the same as I step into my job working with farmers in rural Nicaragua. She taught me the importance of trusting people to know what to do and the power of telling who they’re becoming while they’re doing it. Because of that, I’m MC proud that she was my teacher and continues to teach me even long after I’ve left her classroom.”
School leaders said that “what Mrs. Bell does for her kids is not the exception here in Madison County, so Sarah’s success is not atypical around these parts.”
“They are both proof of the importance of the work we do every day,” leaders said. “Real, dedicated educators making a difference in the lives of real, worthwhile young men and women. It’s who we are. It’s why we are MC Proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.