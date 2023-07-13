More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2023 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.
Area graduates include:
• Leslie Trejo of Atlanta, associate of science degree with studies in health science professions
• Jimmy Nguyen of Bowman, bachelor of business administration degree in computer information systems
• Milanpuri Gowswami of Royston, bachelor of business administration degree in finance
• Johnson Vu, a bachelor of science degree in computer science
• Stacee Dillard of Athens, bachelor of science degree in psychology.
• Julia Elmore of Bishop, bachelor of science degree in music industry/management
• Briana Gantt of Comer, master of science in nursing in the university’s family nurse practitioner program
• Shania Durham of Winterville, master of social work degree
