Athens Technical College will offer face-to-face, traditional instruction for the fall term beginning Aug. 24.
Students who want to take on-line courses or remote learning courses will have this option as well. Athens Technical College will offer small class sizes and will follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease control (CDC) and the Department of Public Health (DPH).
“We currently have students attending lab courses on campus during summer term, however, we look forward to welcoming all students back on campus for Fall term with face-to-face, traditional courses,” said Andrea Daniel, President of Athens Technical College.
“Tech-on-Tuesday” information sessions are being offered in person. The “Tech-on-Tuesday” sessions have resumed in the auditorium located in Building F. The application fee will be waived for all attending and for the fall term there is no admissions test required.
Currently, the Student Affairs department is open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday hours will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and noon to 3 p.m. Building H may be accessed through the new visitor’s welcome center.
