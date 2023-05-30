The Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) will host its annual Back-to-School Rally Thursday, July 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will be held at the Madison County Middle School and will feature a Connections Fair in partnership with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. The fair will consist of a Community Resource Fair and Job Fair.
