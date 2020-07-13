The Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.), Family Connection collaborative is sponsoring the 15th Annual Madison County Back-to-School Supply Drive. The drive for school supplies will be held through July 27.
“Because of our concern for the health and safety of our Madison County citizens, we will not be able to have the back-to-school rally due to the current Covid-19 situation and the threat it poses,” M.A.R.T. board members stated. “However, we will still collect donations and supplies. Students in need should notify their teachers or counselors when they return to school and those students will be provided with needed supplies.”
Those interested in making a monetary donation for the drive can send checks to the Madison County Family Connection office at P.O. Box 1034, Danielsville, GA 30633, made payable to: M.A.R.T. – Back to School Supply Drive. Donated supplies may be dropped off at the Family Connection office or the Madison County Extension Office, both located at 97 Sunset Drive in Danielsville by July 17. For more information, call Ryan Melton, coordinator, at 706-795-3565.
