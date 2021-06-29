Jackson Bailey, Hull, has been named to the American International College (AIC) Dean's List for Spring Semester 2021. Dean's List students are full-time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA.
Latest Madison News
- Bailey named to AIC Dean’s List
- Fire on Peach Orchard Road ruled arson
- Rotary Club installs new officers
- Feds sue Georgia over new election law
- Chamber, BOC to discuss comprehensive plan
- Pay-for-play era about to hit college sports
- Man killed in house fire in Carlton
- Negotiations continue for Madison County broadband
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother, son die in Oglethorpe County wreck
- Comer man charged with homicide by vehicle
- Two juveniles charged after splash pad incident
- Man killed in house fire in Carlton
- City of Colbert dedicates monument to John Waggoner
- Negotiations continue for Madison County broadband
- Georgia amends burn notification system
- TSPLOST and county roads: One-cent tax would help address transportation needs
- John Scarborough to seek BOC District 3 seat
- Fire on Peach Orchard Road ruled arson
Images
Commented
- LETTER: Grandfather status isn’t good planning (2)
- MITCHAM: Vaccines and the feeling of control (2)
- LETTER: Reps. Clyde and Hice do not have our interests or backs (1)
- Negotiations continue for Madison County broadband (1)
- MITCHAM: Maintaining democracy in silo culture (1)
- Madison Co. Navy veteran Duane Bruno receives a Quilt of Valor (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.