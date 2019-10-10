Clayton Berrang of Colbert was recently named to the summer 2019 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University. Students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher are recognized by being placed on the Dean's List.
