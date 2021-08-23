Abby Berryman and Calina Croy, both of Hull, were named to the Dean’s List at Lee University during its spring 2021 semester. Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
