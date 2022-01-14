The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel items at its January meeting:
•Central office: Karen Fitzpatrick transfer to district accounts payable clerk
•Colbert Elementary: additional duties, after school program, for Ashley Fillingim and Gretchen Guest
•Danielsville Elementary: additional duties, Camp Learn A lot, MaKenna Adams, Janna Bates, Susan Beach, Haley Bowles, Carol Montoya, Wendy Myers, Kim Tucker and Wade Crystal
•Hull-Sanford Elementary: hire Madison Jackson, Camp Raider instructor
•Madison County High School: hire Charles Thompson as a teacher, approve Harlan Lovelace as a long-term substitute for E. West
•Madison County Middle School: hire Karmen Kesler as a paraprofessional
•Resignations/retirements: Pam Hanley, retiring from account payable; Sandra Phillips, retiring as a teacher from Ila Elementary; resignation by Janice Carter, SFN; resignation of Stephanie Nash, Hull-Sanford bookkeeper; James Haynes, resignation as full-time bus driver (will remain as a call-in, substitute driver)
