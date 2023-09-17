The Board of Education approved the following personnel recommendations at its Sept. 12 meeting:
Comer Elementary
- Lauren Davis, paraprofessional, leave without pay
- Madison Maney, after school program, additional duties
Danielsville Elementary
- Haley Bowles, Elementary Encore Program, additional duties
- Destin Croya, Elementary Encore Program, additional duties
- Bobby Cutts, after school program, additional duties
- Emerald Epps, Elementary Encore Program, additional duties
- Susan Guest, Elementary Encore Program, additional duties
- Clint Hill, Elementary Encore Program, additional duties
- Wendy Myers, Elementary Encore Program, additional duties
- Whitney Smith, Elementary Encore Program, additional duties
- Kim Tucker, Elementary Encore Program, additional duties
- Roxie Watson, Elementary Encore Program, additional duties
Early Learning Center
- Samantha LaFountain, paraprofessional, hire
- Michelle Tambling, half-time paraprofessional, hire
Hull-Sanford Elementary
- Janna Bates, paraprofessional, long-term sub
- Elizabeth Booth, after school program, additional duties
- Sarah Butler, teacher, leave without pay
- Madeline Elder, after school program, hire
- Carol Hernandez, after school program, hire
- Karen Hernandez, after school program, hire
Ila Elementary
- Shelia Arp, after school clubs, additional duties
- Kam Bennett, teacher, long-term sub
- Elaina Burkhalter, after school clubs, additional duties
- Jessica Caldwell, Science Olympiad, additional duties
- Tami Daniels, after school clubs, additional duties
- Amy Dobbs, after school clubs, additional duties
- Heather Hanley, after school clubs, additional duties
- Mallory Jordan, after school clubs, additional duties
- Jerry King, Science Olympiad, additional duties
- Leann King, after school clubs, additional duties
- Kaylee Morris, after school clubs, additional duties
- Tammy Patrick, after school clubs, additional duties
- Kim Sauls, after school clubs, additional duties
- Melissa Ward, after school clubs, additional duties
- Tara Wood, after school clubs, additional duties
Madison County High School
- Jeff Brantley, teacher, long-term sub
Madison County Middle School
- Victoria Higdon, paraprofessional, hire
- Tammy McHale, secretary, leave without pay
- Stephanie Pope, paraprofessional, leave without pay
- Brianna Ware, teacher, leave without pay
Transportation
- Stephanie Brown, full-time bus driver, hire
- Michael Sparkman, bus mechanic, hire
Other
- Sharon Renee Black, bus driver, resignation, to remain a trip driver
- Alania Elrod, after school program, resignation
- Randa Garrett, after school program, resignation
- Linda Haley, school nutrition, retirement
- April Pruitt, paraprofessional, resignation
- Hope Rice, special education bus driver, resignation
- Mary Scarborough, after school program, resignation
- Amanda Sunley, school nutrition, resignation, to remain on sub list
- Michael Williams, superintendent, retirement
