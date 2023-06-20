The last school bell for the year may have rung for the summer, but the Board of Education has already moved forward with plans for next year with action at its June 12 meeting.

The Board approved its fiscal year 2024 budget, with District 2 representative Dan Lampe casting the lone dissenting vote. The approved budget makes a few changes to the tentative budget that had been already passed. It accounts for increased revenues from a new agreement with Foothills Academy, JROTC and proceeds from a partial interest of a surplus property in Athens-Clarke County. That property was previously utilized by the Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) and the total increased revenue to the budget totals almost $800,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.