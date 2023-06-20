The last school bell for the year may have rung for the summer, but the Board of Education has already moved forward with plans for next year with action at its June 12 meeting.
The Board approved its fiscal year 2024 budget, with District 2 representative Dan Lampe casting the lone dissenting vote. The approved budget makes a few changes to the tentative budget that had been already passed. It accounts for increased revenues from a new agreement with Foothills Academy, JROTC and proceeds from a partial interest of a surplus property in Athens-Clarke County. That property was previously utilized by the Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) and the total increased revenue to the budget totals almost $800,000.
The Board also increased expenditures in the budget by creating the new position of behavior specialist with a salary of $73,000. This hire will assist in managing student behavior in classrooms and is slated to work within all schools in the district.
Cindy Nash, who recently attended the Georgia School Boards Association summer conference, mentioned items facing public education. Mental health problems and student safety are two increasingly negative issues districts within the state are working to combat.
In his report, superintendent Michael Williams said the schools are working to improve safety within the system. It has recently updated its safety crisis planning and is waiting for approval from the Sheriff. Likewise, the school resource officers will complete training in the next week. Finally, he announced an active shooter simulation will be conducted at Ila Elementary on June 27 at 11 a.m. Observers are welcome to come watch the exercise.
In addition to the training and planning measures, each school in the district will have buzz-in camera systems installed this summer.
The Board presented several new policies, which are to be approved at its July meeting:
adopt rules of conduct and participation for speakers during meetings.
increase reimbursement rates for employees and require prior approval for excess amounts.
change purchasing policy to allow the Superintendent to approve purchases up to $25,000 without competitive quotations.
change qualifications for personal and emergency leave.
change procedures for student absences and truancy.
The BOE also recognized a number of students who placed at FCA and FCCLA state conferences. See the photos on page 7A.
The BOE also approved the following personnel actions at its June 13 meeting:
Shannon Felt: transfer from MCHS to the technology department/central registration.
Tiffany Hogan: leave without pay.
Ansley Maddox: hire as a teacher for Colbert Elementary.
Amanda Cate Moore: hire as a teacher for Colbert Elementary.
Loren “Jamie” Bray: hire as a paraprofessional for Comer Elementary.
Andrea Collier: leave without pay, Comer Elementary.
Melanie Ingram: leave without pay, Comer Elementary.
Addie Sanders: hire as an after school worker for Danielsville Elementary.
Tanya Bancroft: leave without pay, Early Learning Center.
Cornelia Reagin: leave without pay, Early Learning Center.
Patricia Akin: leave without pay, Hull-Sanford Elementary.
Kaylan Marlow: leave without pay, Hull-Sanford Elementary.
Heather Robinson: transfer from MCMS to Hull-Sanford Elementary as a teacher.
Laura Weber: hire as a school bookkeeper for Hull-Sanford Elementary.
Lisa Bond: move from 100% to 50%, Hull-Sanford Elementary.
Molly Greene: move from 50% to 100%, Hull-Sanford Elementary.
Nicole Burhalter: hire pending release from contract as a teacher for Ila Elementary.
Ashley Brewer: hire as an after school worker for Ila Elementary.
Keishia Duncan: hire as after school worker for Ila Elementary
Sydney Forrester: leave without pay.
Sarah Hawks: leave without pay.
Jana Mitcham: hire as a speech language pathologist for Ila Elementary.
Ashley Osborne: leave without pay.
Angie Anglin: leave without pay, MCHS.
Kayla Argo: hire pending certification as a School Counselor, MCHS.
Christy Chandler: leave without pay.
Jennie Dyer: leave without pay.
Mindy Epps: leave without pay.
Charity Faith Greene: leave without pay.
Amanda Manley: hire as a guidance secretary for MCHS.
Kimberly Myers: leave without pay.
Haley Patterson: contract, MCHS.
Kimberly Crawford: leave without pay, MCMS.
Cody Dyer: leave without pay.
Tammy McHale: leave without pay.
Kandace Smith: leave without pay.
