School is out, but the Board of Education learned last Tuesday that the system is doing a lot to prepare for the upcoming year.
Assistant superintendent Amanda Wommack reported that 75 new employees have been hired for the 2024 school year with 51 new teachers. Projected enrollment numbers will be available soon and she says while the Central Office has not been overwhelmed with new student enrollment, the office expects it will pick up in the next couple weeks with the end of summer approaching.
Wommack also told the Board that most of the scheduled maintenance in the schools is completed or very near completion. During the summer, many schools are deep cleaned, pressure washed and receive updates like new carpet and paint where needed.
She announced the prices for school lunches. Elementary students will pay $2.25, middle and high students, $2.50, and adults, $4.50. School nutrition is working to provide a QR code and direct links online to provide easier access to complete forms for free lunch. Those codes and links will be available on the district Facebook and webpages. Breakfast remains free for all students in the upcoming year and all meals are provided at no cost for Pre-Kindergarten students in the Early Learning Center. Last year the district provided almost 1 million student lunches and breakfasts.
In his report, assistant superintendent Jody Goodroe announced a five year positive trend in students receiving scores higher than three on Advanced Placement (AP) exams. While the number of tests and students attempting those tests has remained consistent, the percentage of students receiving a score three or higher has risen since 2019 from about 66.5 to 79.45% in 2023. Goodroe told the board that the higher percentage indicates that students are better prepared for the tests. AP exams measure mastery of college level coursework on a scale of 1 to 5 and are often utilized for placement and to issue course credit by post-secondary institutions.
Leon Veal, a property owner adjacent to Colbert Elementary, presented a survey and proposal for a land-swap with the district for about two acres. Veal said he would like to swap the land to have better access for 70 acres he plans to sell.
Veal explained that he plans to keep his house and 30 acres near the school. The board took no action on the proposal and chairman Robert Hooper told Veal the Board would continue discussions and communication before making a formal decision.
PERSONNEL ITEMS
The BOE took the following personnel actions at its July 18 meeting:
Central Office
- Sarah Stuchell, hire, district behavioral specialist
- Teresia Seagraves, 49% contract
Colbert Elementary
- Marisol Najera, hire, paraprofessional
- Cristin Thurmon, hire, paraprofessional
- Reagan Yancey, hire, paraprofessional
Comer Elementary
- Mikala Clark, hire, paraprofessional
- Madison Maney, hire paraprofessional
Danielsville Elementary
- Taylor Andrews, hire, after-school worker
- Rhonda Ivester, hire, long-term substitute for T. Kesler
- Allison Workman, hire, after-school worker
Early Learning Center
- April Clark, hire, paraprofessional
- Brook Holcombe, hire, teacher
Hull-Sanford
Elementary
- Brittany Chatham, additional duties, after-school worker
- Lacy Cromer, hire, FTE coordinator, secretary
- Randa Garrett, hire, after-school worker
Ila Elementary
- Kerrigan Belk, hire, paraprofessional
- Christy Dyer, hire, after-school worker
- Cassidy “Raven” Hancock, hire, after-school worker
Madison County High School
- Caleb Green, hire, teacher
- Jeremy Keene, hire, full-time substitute
- Lindsey Pritchett, hire, teacher
- Jackson Russum, transfer from MCMS, paraprofessional
- Marty Tate, 49% contract
Madison County
Middle School
- Lauren Coile, hire, media center paraprofessional
- Jennifer Gibbons, transfer from Colbert, academic support specialist
- Victoria Higdon, hire, full-time substitute
- Emily Larkins, hire, special education co-teacher
- Stephanie Pope, hire, paraprofessional
- Nancy Johnson, 49% contract
- Ken Morgan, 49% contract
Transportation
- Deborah Crawford, hire, full-time substitute bus driver
- Gregory Davis, change in hours, from 6 to 5 hours
- Sheryl Duzan, LWOP, Bus driver
- Derek Epps, additional duties, trip bus driver
- Loreta Phillips, change in hours, move to 5 hours, special ed. bus driver
- Laura Kathleen Reber, change in duties, move to special ed. bus driver
- Thomas Walls, change in duties, move to special ed. bus driver
Other moves and
resignations
- Elizabeth Booth, moved, behavioral technician
- Jamie Bray, resignation, paraprofessional
- Stephanie Brown, resignation, special education bus monitor
- Pamela Field, resignation, transportation
- Ashley Fillingim, resignation, paraprofessional
- Samantha Foster, move, behavioral technician
- Melody Kesler, resignation, paraprofessional
- Jessica Ledford, move, behavioral technician
- Ashely Maddox, move, behavioral technician
- Julie Power, move, behavioral technician
- Megan Presley, resignation, teacher
The BOE meets on the second Tuesday of each month, except July and October. Those regular meetings take place at the district office at 7 p.m. Special called meetings are announced on their website and advertised in the newspaper.
