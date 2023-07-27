School is out, but the Board of Education learned last Tuesday that the system is doing a lot to prepare for the upcoming year.

Assistant superintendent Amanda Wommack reported that 75 new employees have been hired for the 2024 school year with 51 new teachers. Projected enrollment numbers will be available soon and she says while the Central Office has not been overwhelmed with new student enrollment, the office expects it will pick up in the next couple weeks with the end of summer approaching.

