Students aren’t the only ones learning in the first week of school. The Board of Education and Local School Governance Boards met virtually for their annual training requirement under Georgia charter school law.

During the training on Aug. 8, the boards learned the history of charter schools in Georgia, the responsibilities of the local governance board and the flexible options granted to charter systems.

