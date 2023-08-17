Students aren’t the only ones learning in the first week of school. The Board of Education and Local School Governance Boards met virtually for their annual training requirement under Georgia charter school law.
During the training on Aug. 8, the boards learned the history of charter schools in Georgia, the responsibilities of the local governance board and the flexible options granted to charter systems.
Madison County first established a charter school system in 2012. Since that time the charter has been renewed twice and is up for renewal in 2027. The benefits of charter systems include an extra funding allotment of about $100 per student and flexibility to reduce state oversight in executing innovations to improve student achievement and opportunities for success. Madison County will receive almost $573,000 in additional state funding as a charter system this year.
After the training, BOE member Cindy Nash said charter systems are a great opportunity for developing students.
Superintendent Michael Williams said some of the best opportunities for the county students have been the ability to “serve kids by need not label,” allowing students to be grouped individually by specific skills. He also mentioned establishing agricultural cohorts, which allow students to work on local farms for academic credit as options that might not have been available without the charter system.
Also at the BOE’S regular meeting on Aug. 8, both Williams and BOE chairman Robert Hooper commended teachers and staff for a smooth and safe start back to school. Williams also told the board that open house had great participation with an effort from the faculty to complete a lot of work in a short amount of time.
The board approved the 2024-25 out-of-county tuition rate of $2,297. Out-of-county enrollment is restricted to students who have recently moved out of the district but have been students for at least 10 years.
In a detailed presentation, former superintendent Alan McCannon explained equalization funds to the board. In his report, McCannon said that some school systems in the state are dropping their millage rate below the “actual or effective” rate of 14 required by the state to receive the equalization funds, having assurances from state legislators that their funding was not in jeopardy. However, McCannon warned the board that dropping below that millage rate has risks for the future.
The school system received its allotment of equalization funds of about $4.6 million for 2024-25. The formula for these funds is complicated but are generally awarded based on property assessments and the number of students in a system. It lags two years behind current values. Madison County ranks 124 out of 180 school systems in the state in property values, which also pushes it slightly out of the lower income tier for additional funding through equalization.
After several questions from the board, McCannon advised a conservative approach to setting a millage rate below 14 mills, since a large portion of the budget comes from the equalization funds.
