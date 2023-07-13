Caleb Hempton of Commerce was recently named to the dean’s list at Western Carolina University for spring 2023.
Hempton was among more than 3,000 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for this honor, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.
