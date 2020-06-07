Mackenzie Carpenter of Hull was named to the Dean's List at Belmont University for the spring semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Latest Madison News
- Carpenter named to Dean’s List at Belmont University
- Madison County 911 to see upgrades
- Athens Regional Library System announces 2020 Summer Reading Program
- RICHARDS: It’s all about perspectives
- Tire Amnesty Event to be held through July 3
- LETTER: When will we learn to accept one another?
- Red Cross to hold blood drive at library June 23
- Carlton man charged with kidnapping
Most Popular
Articles
- Superintendent addresses planning for school in fall
- Four Madison Co. residents among 68 charged in ‘Operation Wu Block’
- BOC plans to buy old funeral home for courtroom, office space
- Carlton man charged with kidnapping
- City officials to meet Monday to discuss bond resolution
- IDA forgives GRP’s debt in exchange for $1 million in escrow money to improve water system
- Madison County 911 to see upgrades
- Ga. Dept. of Health announces changes to COVID-19 status report
- RICHARDS: It’s all about perspectives
- 52 residents now positive for coronavirus at Comer’s nursing home
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.