Carpenter named to Dean's List at Belmont Jan 9, 2020

Mackenzie Carpenter, Hull, was named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
