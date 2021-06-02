With the support of local businesses, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce awarded scholarships to graduating seniors residing in Madison County who plan on pursuing traditional four year post-secondary education or technical college.
“The Chamber is dedicated to encouraging our local youth to pursue post-secondary education of any form in hopes that they use their education and skill set to one day benefit Madison County,” said Chamber leaders. The Chamber Workforce Development and Education Committee announced four scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to Emma Cruce, Sebastian Fennel, Brooke Fleming and William "Ethan" Wilkinson
“These scholarships would not have been possible without the generosity from the following members at various sponsorship levels,” said Chamber leaders. “We appreciate these businesses for their commitment to our students and future workforce, and we wish these MADICO MADE students all the best in their future endeavors.”
They include:
•Graduate Gold ($500+): Christy Williams, Realtor Greater Athens Properties, Dr. Robert Hooper & Associates, Georgia Metals, Gina Belle's Restaurant, Jackson EMC, SPG, The Commercial Bank
•Graduate Silver ($250+) Comer Veterinary Hospital, Ramsey Farms
•Graduate Bronze ($100+): Comfort Homes of Athens, Erica Roquemore, Attorney at Law, LLC, Hometown Interiors and The Shupe Team/Coldwell Banker Upchurch Realty
