Four graduating Madison County seniors donned the cap and gown and smiled with oversized checks in hand on a sunny Friday morning in front of the high school.
The graduates were the recipients of scholarships made possible by the collaboration of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Development and Education Committee with Madison County High School for an “Adopt-A-Senior Sign Campaign.” This project aimed to celebrate the Class of 2020, especially during this unusual and challenging senior year, by encouraging local businesses and organizations to purchase signs honoring the Class of 2020.
“We are so grateful for the response of our members and the community who made it possible for us to provide these scholarships to very deserving members of the class of 2020,” said Jill Fortson, Chamber Chair. “We look forward to honoring this class for many years to come with the ‘Madison County Chamber of Commerce Legacy of MCHS class of 2020 scholarship!’”
The signs, printed by Chamber member Concept Graphics, were then displayed throughout the community to demonstrate the connection between the business community and the school system. A portion of the proceeds from the sign sales were dedicated to generate scholarships.
The Chamber announced that $4,000 in scholarship funds were raised in honor of the Class of 2020. Caroline Beach, Colby Smith, Chase West and Samantha Wolf were selected to each receive a $1,000 scholarship to support them as they further their education. The Chamber intends to continue this project every year in honor of the Class of 2020.
Chamber leaders said awarding these scholarships would not have been possible without the contributions from the following businesses, organizations and individuals:
•Graduate Gold Level ($1,000+): SPG
•Graduate Silver Level ($500+): Colbert Ace Hardware and Jackson EMC
•Graduate Bronze Level ($20+): A Girl's Treasures, Albert L. Stone, Jr. Attorney at law, Allstate Insurance, Angela Rouse, At Home Real Estate, Beam & Associates, Inc., Bruce Azevedo, Christy Williams, Realtor, City of Ila, Colonel Bruce and Mrs. Betsy Gandy, Comer Veterinary Hospital, Concept Graphics, Conolus Scott, Jr.,, Crazy J Farm, D&H Manufacturing, Danielsville Florist & Gifts, Edward Jones Investments, Georgia Power, GG's Sweet Magnolias, Gina Belle's Restaurant, Goings-On Creative Events, Graham Law Firm LLC, Hampton House in Colbert, Harris Electric, Hometown interiors, Ila Restaurant, Jeff Strickland, Kathy Hardman, Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Lord Land Services, LLC, Madison County Ace Hardware, Madison County Farm Bureau, Madison County Mentor Program, Martin and Angie Kimsey, Mike and Lisa Nash, Paparonni's Pizza, Pilot Club of Madison County, Progressive Realty Services, LLC, Sabrina and Dennis Bennett, Safe Haven Farms, Sam and Caroline Beard, Sarah Waldrop, Springfield Baptist Church, Still Water Farm, Teresa Olds, Terrie W. Seagraves, the Mahoney Family, The Parker Family, The Shupe Team ~ Coldwell Banker Upchurch Realty, Tolbert's Hauling & Services, LLC
Anyone interested in learning more about the benefits of a Madison County Chamber of Commerce membership or they are interested in learning more about its various projects and initiatives, contact Anna Strickland at 706-795-3473 or astrickland@madisoncountyga.org.
